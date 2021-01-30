Hailey Baldwin Reimagines Athleisure in a Printed Skirt, Bralette & Tailored Jacket for Adidas x Ivy Park

Hailey Baldwin served up a new version of what we consider athleisure for Beyoncé’s upcoming Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

The 24-year-old model posed for the two athletic powerhouses on Instagram yesterday, donning a printed combination look from the upcoming “Icy Park” collection. The ensemble teamed a coordinating bralette, cargo-style skirt, tailored and pocketed jacket and an on-trend bucket hat, all coated in a brown and clay orange repeating pattern.

Earlier in the week, the singer’s brand tapped Baldwin to model another look from her third collaborative collection with Adidas that was first introduced on Sunday. In an image shared to Ivy Park‘s Instagram, Baldwin could be seen posed atop a decked-out car in a coordinating pink athleisure set.

The outfit included a long-sleeve fitted crop top teamed with printed biker shorts and a hot pink beanie. As for footwear, she laced up the collection’s new platform take on a Three Stripes sneaker; the silhouette includes a lifted flatform base with smooth leather uppers and contrasting suede overlays.

Titled the “Icy Park” collection, the third iteration of the collab combines streetwear aesthetics with wintery appeal through a mix of apparel, footwear and accessories; the pieces feature alpine-inspired detailing with classic references to street style trends that are popping off at the moment. Though the official release information has yet to be unveiled, the size-inclusive collection aims to inspire “creativity, individuality and imagination” in its wearers, according to the partners.

As for Baldwin herself, the model’s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

