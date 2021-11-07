Hailey Baldwin Does ’80s Glam in White Dress and Chunky Bracelets at LACMA Gala

Hailey Baldwin brought a streamlined look to the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

The model hit the red carpet in a long-sleeved white dress from Saint Laurent’s spring ‘22 collection. The style featured wide shoulders reminiscent of 1980s fashion with a floor-length column skirt, deep V-shaped neckline and long sleeves. The sleeves were pushed up to reveal a gold crinkled Saint Laurent cuff and layered chunky gold bangles. Baldwin’s accessories were sleek and simple, consisting of several gold and diamond rings and thin post earrings by Tiffany & Co.

Hailey Baldwin attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to footwear, the Tom Ford muse’s shoes could not be seen beneath her dress’s long skirt. However, it’s highly likely Baldwin wore a pair of pumps or sandals, also by Saint Laurent — one of her go-to brands. Typically, Baldwin wears pointed-toe pumps or ankle-wrap sandals by Femme LA, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla, among numerous top brands.

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and director Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The Gala’s proceeds benefited the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.

