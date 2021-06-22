Hailey Baldwin Goes Pretty in Pink Thanks to Her Glittering Midi Dress & Trending Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin’s taken Paris by storm with her latest outfit while on a romantic trip with husband Justin Bieber.

The model dazzled yesterday evening in a long-sleeved pink dress from Miu Miu’s fall 2021 collection, featuring a fluttery hem and crystals arranged in grid-like patterns. Baldwin accentuated the look with minimalist silver earrings and rings, as well as a bright orange Pouch bag by Bottega Veneta. Veneta’s become a go-to brand for Baldwin, who’s frequently seen in its bags, shoes and even a viral yellow coat, styled by Maeve Reilly.

Hailey Baldwin goes to dinner in Paris with Justin Bieber. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

For footwear, the 24-year-old star strapped into a pair of rosy pink ankle-tie sandals from Femme LA. The vegan brand is a favorite of the Tom Ford Beauty model, who wore similar sets of the brand’s heels yesterday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and earlier last week on a girls’ trip to Cabo in Mexico. Her “Athens” style boasts a 4.5-inch heel and thin ankle and toe straps. They also won’t break the bank, retailing at $169.

A closer look at Baldwin’s sandals. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Femme LA’s Athens ankle-wrap sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

Ankle-wrap heels have become a celebrity favorite this year, worn by stars like Kristin Cavallari, Cardi B, Lizzo and more. The style often features heels with straps that wrap around wearers’ ankles or higher for support, plus stiletto heels and minimalist toe straps for an added statement. Femme LA has also become a favorite budget-friendly brand of the A-list, with its’ vegan mules and pumps worn by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox and Katy Perry.

Baldwin has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Zadig & Voltaire. The media personality also starred in Levi’s summer ’20 campaign with Jaden Smith, recently joining the brand to celebrate its annual 501 Day event. Previously, in 2016, Baldwin starred in Ugg’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16 as well.

The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. Aside from Superga sneakers, which Baldwin’s been an ambassador for since May, she also wears kicks by Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors heels from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Balenciaga. Most recently, she’s frequently worn sleek and embellished sandals by Amina Muaddi and the aforementioned Veneta, similarly to the “it” girl beloved styles that are trending in the fashion world right now.

