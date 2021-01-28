Hailey Baldwin Does the Neon Trend with Padded Vest, Buzzy Air Jordan 1s and This Celebrity-Favorite Handbag 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin just stepped out in Beverly Hills, wearing one of 2021’s biggest color trends.

On Wednesday, Baldwin was spotted in a sleek streetwear ensemble, which included an oversized black sweater, which she layered with a padded neon green vest. Bright colors have been predicted to be big this spring after brands like Balmain and Versace featured a plethora of vibrant hues on their 2021 runways.

Keeping the neon theme going, Baldwin, who is the wife of pop star Justin Bieber, accessorized with Bottega Veneta’s buzzy Chain Cassette shoulder bag. The purse features a front flap closure and gold-tone hardware. A similar hue of the style is available for $3,750 at Farfetch.com. Baldwin’s purse is the “it-bag” among celebrities with stars like Olivia Culpo and Dakota Fanning sporting the look in the recent weeks.

Hailey Baldwin out in Beverly Hills, CA. on Jan. 27. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin's shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Baldwin then balanced out the neon with wide-leg leather pants. As for footwear, the star opted for a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG sneakers in “Lucky Green.” The shoes were inspired by Michael Jordan’s 63-point game at the Boston Garden during the 1986 playoffs and feature a white leather base mixed in with green leather raw edges. The sneaker is currently available on the resale market starting at $243 at FlightClub.com.

A statement outerwear piece, leather and buzzy sneakers are a go-to combination for Baldwin. On Tuesday, the model stepped out in a leather trench was seen out in Los Angeles, wearing a leather trench, which she teamed with leather cargo pants and Nike Dunk Low “Ceramic” sneakers.

The model undoubtedly has a footwear collection of a sneaker-head’s dreams as her rotation also includes the beloved Nike Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1 Low “Laser Orange,” Adidas Ultraboost ATR Mid “Core Black,” Nike x Fear of God Air Skylon 2 and more. Aside from leather, Baldwin mixes her kicks with distressed denim, activewear, satin sets and dresses. She also gives the streetwear aesthetic and luxurious twist with handbags from Louis Vuitton, Prada, YSL among others.

