Hailey Baldwin Pops in Orange ‘Ceramic’ Nikes With Matching Leggings & Crop Top

Hailey Baldwin took color-blocking for a spin while on a juice run today. The model wore a coordinating white top and tan face mask, while pairing vibrant orange leggings with sneakerhead-worthy Nike kicks. Her accessories included a black scrunchie and matching leather shoulder bag, as well as delicate gold necklaces.

The model stepped out in a subset of the monochrome trend, choosing to match half of her outfit’s pieces instead of wearing a full single-tone ensemble. Two-tone looks are a sleek way to pair coordinating hues in your closet, especially if you can match two items together — like Baldwin’s done with her leggings and sneakers. Color-blocking has become popular with many celebrities who have also worn monochrome outfits this season, like Victoria Beckham, Aimee Song and Rihanna.

Baldwin tapped Nike for a pair of bold sneakers, which she previously wore this winter. The Nike Dunk Low “Ceramic” sneakers are inspired by the brand’s Co.Jp archive, combining bright orange suede with black uppers. Deep green tones also pop in the shoe’s laces and signature Nike Swoosh logos. Though the shoes originally sold at $100 upon their November 2020 release, many can resell from $280 to $1,030 on sites like StockX and Farfetch.

Baldwin has had an especially fashionable year so far, starring in Versace’s spring 2021 campaign. While working with stylist Maeve Reilly, she’s also become a fixture on the street style scene, frequently wearing a mix of athleisure and statement pieces by top brands like Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. The previous FNAA recipient has also starred in campaigns for Levi’s, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren throughout her career.

Baldwin’s shoe rotation is also wide-ranging, from feminine to hypebeast. Sneakers are a frequent go-to for the model, who often wears Nike’s Air Force 1 sneakers but also sports Chanel, Off-White, and Nike x Fear of God kicks. On the formal front, she’s known to wear strappy sandals, mules and sleek pumps by Jimmy Choo, Tabitha Simmons, and Balenciaga. Of course, her go-to brand as of late is Bottega Veneta, which has been crafting colorful and architectural bags, shoes and outerwear that every “it” girl is coveting at the moment.

