Hailey Baldwin Masters Streetwear Style with Lounge Shorts, a Nike Windbreaker and Buzzy Jordan 1 Retros

By Robyn Merrett
Hailey Baldwin Bieber makes some shopping at Bottega Veneta during Paris Fashion Week
Hailey Baldwin
Cara Delevingne
Gigi Hadid
Kylie Jenner
Hailey Baldwin just provided an easy-to-copy take on the streetwear aesthetic.

On Saturday, Baldwin’s husband Justin Bieber shared a photo of the lovebirds posing at an airport, for which the model wore a gray crop top and black lounge shorts.

Baldwin pulled the look together with an oversized navy Nike windbreaker that featured drawstrings at the bottom. As for footwear, Baldwin elevated the ensemble with a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High Union Los Angeles Blue Toe sneakers. The highly coveted shoes feature a white leather upper with blue accents and a blue Nike swoosh. The kicks also include red and black detailing.

The shoes were first released in November 2018 and retailed for $190. They are currently available on the resale market starting at $1,703 on Stockx.com.

Streetwear first became a popular trend in the ’90s, and includes apparel like oversized hoodies, joggers, baseball caps and sneakers. To achieve Baldwin’s look or a similar style, consider styling a sweat set with Nike Air Force 1s or pairing a crop top with joggers and Timberland boots.

Bieber also showcased his casual style in the photo, sporting a gray crewneck paired with a baseball cap and black shorts. On his feet, Bieber opted for white Nike sneakers that were complete with white laces and a black Swoosh. The singer finalized the look with white and blue socks.

