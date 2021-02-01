Hailey Baldwin Blends Menswear & Athleisure Trends in Neon Leggings & Classic Nikes

Hailey Baldwin joined Kendall Jenner this afternoon for a chic workout outing as they headed to a private pilates class.

The two models showed off their on-trend style as they arrived at the gym, staying warm in fitness-ready attire. Baldwin herself decided to mix athleisure attire with bold outerwear as she layered neon orange leggings with slouchy white socks and an oversize tan coat; the double-breasted design resembles designs from Balenciaga that pull inspiration from menswear attire for a statement look.

As for footwear, Baldwin topped off her bold off-duty ensemble with her go-to effortless sneakers from Nike. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Compared with Baldwin’s shoe choices from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more-affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

Kendall, too, tapped into trending but instead opted for a monochrome look. Transforming the streamlined styling hack for her workout, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star donned a Cherry Los Angeles sweatshirt and sleek black legging with a Skims face mask to match.

Her footwear of choice came in the form of slouchy tube socks topped off with plush gray slides.

As for Baldwin herself, the model’s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

