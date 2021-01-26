Hailey Baldwin’s Leather Trench & ‘Ceramic’ Nikes Give the Monochrome Trend a Sneakerhead Twist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin gave her take on one of this season’s biggest styling trends as she stepped out in Los Angeles today.

Headed to a meeting in the city, the model stepped out in a take on the growing monochrome trend centered around all shades of green. The outfit kicked off with a slick leather trench coat layered over a jade T-shirt and coordinating forest green leather cargo pants — even her face mask came in a faded version of the color.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, leggings or, in Baldwin’s case, a coat, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, Jan. 26. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Adding a hit of color to her streamlined look, the media personality tapped Nike for sneakerhead-approved kicks. The Nike Dunk Low “Ceramic” sneakers pull inspiration from the brand’s Co.Jp archive, mixing black uppers with neon orange suede overlays and pops of green in the signature Swoosh logo and the colorful laces. Set atop a white midsole and a tangerine outsole, the style releases in November 2020 with a price tag of $100.

Nowadays, the shoes resell for upwards of $280 to $1,030 at StockX and Farfetch.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, Jan. 26. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Nike Dunk Low “Ceramic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Despite all the ups and downs of 2020, Nike remained one of the top brands for everything from footwear to apparel on the merchandise side in addition to its continuous social justice initiatives and strong stances in the face of inequality. The brand’s Dunk silhouette has been the star of the year, highlighted in collaborations with anyone who is anyone — think Ben & Jerry’s, Grateful Dead, Travis Scott and more. The Nike Dunk even earned the title of the 2020 Shoe of the Year for the FN Achievement Awards in December.

As for Hailey Baldwin herself, the former FNAA recipient herself has experience in all sides of the fashion industry. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The model’s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

