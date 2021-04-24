Hailey Baldwin Embraces ‘The Matrix’ Trend in Leather Corset Top & Pumps

Hailey Baldwin confirms that head-to-toe leather looks are as on-trend as ever for spring. On Friday night, the model styled a vampy monochrome ensemble with sharp accessories for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

She wore the Black Leather Calypso Corset from the Petar Petrov SPF ’21 collection teamed with The Attico Straight Leg Leather Pants. To accessorize the edgy ensemble, the 24-year-old selected silver earrings from Peter Do, a $2,950 Bottega Venetta Pouch clutch bag in a zebra print colorway and a black face mask.

Hailey Baldwin at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Calif. on April 23, 2021. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

For footwear, Baldwin completed the evening outfit with a pair of classic black leather pumps from Casadei. Her shoes appear strikingly similar to the luxury Italian label’s signature pointed-toe pumps. They feature a 100% smooth leather construction with a sharp pointed toe and a towering 4.1-inch stiletto heel. These heels retail for $565 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Here’s a closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s Casadei pumps. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Leather suiting and corset-inspired tops have been two of the hottest 2021 fashion trends and continue to prove their all-weather styling versatility – especially when it comes to footwear. On March 26, Baldwin wore an oversized black leather blazer with similar high-waisted trousers and completed the look with her beloved Femme L.A. Athens Lace-Up sandals in the noir colorway.

Hailey Baldwin on March 26, 2021. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Earlier in the same month, on March 12, the model wore another iteration of “The Matrix”-inspired trend also teamed with a pointed-toe offering from Casadei. She styled a similar black leather bustier top with a fitted coordinating blazer and a midi-length pencil skirt from Magda Butrym. The model completed her elevated attire with a pair of Casadei knee-high boots.

When she isn’t styling this trend for a night out, the media personality often is spotted in relaxed fit leather pants or blazer with jeans and casual footwear, such as on-trend chunky loafers or her go-to Nike sneakers.

Embrace Baldwin’s sharp shoe style with similar pumps available below.

