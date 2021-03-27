×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hailey Baldwin Rediscovered This Buzzy Matrix-Inspired Uniform In Monochrome Leather Suiting

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Hailey Bieber wears a black leather jacket with matching pants as she grabs dinner at LA hot spot Craig’s
Hailey Bieber: Nike Air Force 1
Hailey Baldwin: Air Jordan 1 Low “Laser Orange”
Hailey Baldwin: Adidas
Hailey Baldwin: Nike Air Force 1
View Gallery 28 Images

Hailey Baldwin confirmed that leather suiting continues to be the coolest tailored trend for 2021.

On Friday night, the model wore a relaxed fit black leather double-breasted blazer with a coordinating cropped top and high-waisted black leather pants. Embracing the oversized aesthetic, she accessorized the outfit with her new go-to $2,250 Bottega Veneta Small Point top handle handbag – also in a black colorway – and necklaces from Shay Jewelry and Jacquie Aiche. The social media personality chose the Kaze face mask in the royal blue colorway to add a pop of color to her otherwise monochrome attire.

Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Craig's, leather blazer, leather pants, blue face mask, bottega veneta, barely there sandals, femme la.
Hailey Baldwin at Craig’s in Los Angeles on March 26, 2021.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

For footwear, Baldwin completed the ensemble with a pair of the Femme L.A. Athens Lace-Up sandals in the noir colorway. These minimalist shoes feature a vegan leather construction with a knotted thin front strap, an open rounded toe, a self-tie wrapped ankle closure and a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $169 and are available for purchase on femme.la.

Related

Hailey Baldwin's Mini Skirt, Leather Jacket & Vegan Heels Perfect Cross-Seasonal Styling

Hailey Baldwin Pops In Neon Green Crisscross Sandals That Elevate Her Jeans for Date Night

Hailey Baldwin Creates a Homemade Tin Foil Bandeau & Mini Skirt to Match Leather Thigh-High Boots

Hailey Bieber, hailey baldwin, barely there sa, minimal sandals, black sandals, femme la
Here’s a closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s “barely-there” sandals.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The cruelty-free, celebrity-beloved brand has become Baldwin’s go-to label for warm-weather footwear. On March 25, the model chose Femme L.A.’s Luce Minimale sandal in the Coco colorway to finish her monochrome brown leather and shearling look for Justin Bieber’s album release party. Also this month, Baldwin played with more pops of neon and selected the company’s Donatella Mule sandal in an eye-catching lime green colorway.

hailey baldwin, skirt, crop top, heels, justin bieber, album party, la
Hailey Baldwin arrives at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on March 25, 2021.
CREDIT: Photog Group/Rachpoot/MEGA

With this outfit, Baldwin shows how a full black leather look can transition between seasons. On March 13, she a similar three-piece outfit with apparel from Magda Butrym and Casadei pointed-toe heeled boots to further prove its timelessness and versatility.

When the model opts for a more off-duty aesthetic, she gravitates toward buzzy sneaker options, including her must-have Nike Air Force 1s, Air Jordan 1 Retro and exclusive silhouettes from Off White and Yeezy.

Click through this gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s on-trend sneaker style.

Womens Outdoor Torrent Duck Boot from Sponsored By Wolverine

Wolverine: It's What Women Want - And Now They Can Have It With the Torrent Duck Boot

After over a century of crafting men's work boots, Wolverine has now turned its eye to the women's outdoor market.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad