Hailey Baldwin Rediscovered This Buzzy Matrix-Inspired Uniform In Monochrome Leather Suiting

Hailey Baldwin confirmed that leather suiting continues to be the coolest tailored trend for 2021.

On Friday night, the model wore a relaxed fit black leather double-breasted blazer with a coordinating cropped top and high-waisted black leather pants. Embracing the oversized aesthetic, she accessorized the outfit with her new go-to $2,250 Bottega Veneta Small Point top handle handbag – also in a black colorway – and necklaces from Shay Jewelry and Jacquie Aiche. The social media personality chose the Kaze face mask in the royal blue colorway to add a pop of color to her otherwise monochrome attire.

Hailey Baldwin at Craig’s in Los Angeles on March 26, 2021. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

For footwear, Baldwin completed the ensemble with a pair of the Femme L.A. Athens Lace-Up sandals in the noir colorway. These minimalist shoes feature a vegan leather construction with a knotted thin front strap, an open rounded toe, a self-tie wrapped ankle closure and a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $169 and are available for purchase on femme.la.

Related Hailey Baldwin's Mini Skirt, Leather Jacket & Vegan Heels Perfect Cross-Seasonal Styling Hailey Baldwin Pops In Neon Green Crisscross Sandals That Elevate Her Jeans for Date Night Hailey Baldwin Creates a Homemade Tin Foil Bandeau & Mini Skirt to Match Leather Thigh-High Boots

Here’s a closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s “barely-there” sandals. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The cruelty-free, celebrity-beloved brand has become Baldwin’s go-to label for warm-weather footwear. On March 25, the model chose Femme L.A.’s Luce Minimale sandal in the Coco colorway to finish her monochrome brown leather and shearling look for Justin Bieber’s album release party. Also this month, Baldwin played with more pops of neon and selected the company’s Donatella Mule sandal in an eye-catching lime green colorway.

Hailey Baldwin arrives at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on March 25, 2021. CREDIT: Photog Group/Rachpoot/MEGA

With this outfit, Baldwin shows how a full black leather look can transition between seasons. On March 13, she a similar three-piece outfit with apparel from Magda Butrym and Casadei pointed-toe heeled boots to further prove its timelessness and versatility.

When the model opts for a more off-duty aesthetic, she gravitates toward buzzy sneaker options, including her must-have Nike Air Force 1s, Air Jordan 1 Retro and exclusive silhouettes from Off White and Yeezy.

Click through this gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s on-trend sneaker style.