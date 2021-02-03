×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hailey Baldwin Channels 1950s Greasers in a Leather Blazer, Mom Jeans & Retro Brogues

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
hailey-baldwin-jeans-blazer
Celebrities in Doc Martens
Celebrities in Doc Martens
Celebrities in Doc Martens
Celebrities in Doc Martens
View Gallery 18 Images

Hailey Baldwin tapped into a particular period of retro style with her latest look in a Los Angeles outing.

The media personality headed to a meeting this afternoon in an outfit that channeled the Greasers of the 1950s and 1960s; the subculture group emerged post World War II and rose to popular acclaim in the public eye thanks to books like The Outsiders, films such as “Grease” and well-known actors including James Dean and Marlon Brando.

Baldwin herself paid homage to the throwback era in a sleek leather blazer, white ruched bustier top and oversize mom jeans with a chunky black belt.

hailey baldwin, jeans, tank top, blazer, leather blazer, dr martens, brogues, derby shoes, socks, bottega veneta, los angeles
Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 3.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
hailey baldwin, jeans, tank top, blazer, leather blazer, dr martens, brogues, derby shoes, socks, bottega veneta, los angeles
A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s chunky brogues.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

The model’s choice of footwear furthered her retro vibes as she rolled up the hem of her jeans to exposed her ribbed crew socks and sleek shoes. The lace-up brogues highlighted glossy patent leather uppers atop an exposed welt-stitched sole. Coming from Dr. Martens, the low-top 1461 Oxford silhouette came finished with a textured outsole and a retail price of $ at DrMartens.com.

Related

Eva Longoria Gives the Monochrome Trend an Edge in Leggings & Chunky Combat Boots

Jennifer Lopez's Chunky Sweater, Ripped Jeans & Western Boots Give a Lesson in Winter Layering

Dua Lipa Gets Edgy in a Leather Bralette, Lace-Up Pants & Iridescent Rainbow Pumps

hailey baldwin, jeans, tank top, blazer, leather blazer, dr martens, brogues, derby shoes, socks, bottega veneta, los angeles
Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 3.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Watch on FN

hailey baldwin, jeans, tank top, blazer, leather blazer, dr martens, brogues, derby shoes, socks, bottega veneta, los angeles
A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s chunky brogues.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

As for Baldwin herself, the model’s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

Click through the gallery to find more stars who love their Dr. Martens footwear just like Hailey Baldwin.

merrell, moab, hiking, boots Sponsored By Merrell

Video: FN Editors Try Out Merrell's Iconic Moab 2 Hiking Boot

Here's how they performed on the trails at Deer Mountain Inn, in New York's Catskill Mountains, as well as in New Jersey's Hacklebarney State Park.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad