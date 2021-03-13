Hailey Baldwin Masters The Matrix-Inspired Trend In A Full Leather Ensemble & Pointy-Toe Boots

Hailey Baldwin gave a lesson in all-leather dressing on Friday ahead of today’s styling session with Maeve Reilly.

The model wore a full black leather outfit with tailored pieces, all from the celebrity-beloved label Magda Butrym. She chose the brand’s Leather Bustier Top and Leather Midi Skirt, layered with its Fitted Leather Blazer over the top.

To accessorize the edgy monochrome look, she selected a pair of coordinating Linda Farrow x Magda Butrym Cat Eye Sunglasses and the $3,200 Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Pouch in the Nero colorway.

For footwear, Baldwin polished the matrix-inspired attire with a pair of black pointed-toe boots from Casadei. These elevated shoes appear to be the brand’s knee-high version of their sleek shoes. This silhouette features a full leather upper construction with a sharp pointy-toe and a nearly 4-inch heel. They retail for $846 (reduced from $1,207) and are still available in limited quantities on Ikrix.com.

Here’s a closer look at these similar Casadei knee-high boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ikrix

Baldwin is known for her street style prowess and mastery of combining tailored closet staples with either sleek heeled footwear or buzzy sneakers. On Feb. 28, she stepped out in a more laidback all-leather outfit in this season’s hottest hue. She wore a coordinating blazer and pants suiting combination from Stand Studio with a tan turtleneck sweater from Petar Petrov and teamed the transitional look with a pair of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

For her more elevated everyday looks, the 24-year-old’s other favorite shoes include black loafers from Prada, Chanel and Dr. Martens, and mules from brands such as The Attico, Femme LA and Saint Laurent.

