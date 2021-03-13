×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hailey Baldwin Masters The Matrix-Inspired Trend In A Full Leather Ensemble & Pointy-Toe Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Hailey Bieber rocks a long coat and orange tinted glasses
Hailey Bieber: Nike Air Force 1
Hailey Baldwin: Air Jordan 1 Low “Laser Orange”
Hailey Baldwin: Adidas
Hailey Baldwin: Nike Air Force 1
View Gallery 28 Images

Hailey Baldwin gave a lesson in all-leather dressing on Friday ahead of today’s styling session with Maeve Reilly.

The model wore a full black leather outfit with tailored pieces, all from the celebrity-beloved label Magda Butrym. She chose the brand’s Leather Bustier Top and Leather Midi Skirt, layered with its Fitted Leather Blazer over the top.

To accessorize the edgy monochrome look, she selected a pair of coordinating Linda Farrow x Magda Butrym Cat Eye Sunglasses and the $3,200 Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Pouch in the Nero colorway.

For footwear, Baldwin polished the matrix-inspired attire with a pair of black pointed-toe boots from Casadei. These elevated shoes appear to be the brand’s knee-high version of their sleek shoes. This silhouette features a full leather upper construction with a sharp pointy-toe and a nearly 4-inch heel. They retail for $846 (reduced from $1,207) and are still available in limited quantities on Ikrix.com.

casadei boot, black boots
Here’s a closer look at these similar Casadei knee-high boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ikrix

Related

Hailey Baldwin's Mom Jeans & Chunky Brogues Contrast Justin Bieber's Cargo Pants & Buzzy Yeezy Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Chanels the '60s in a Coat Dress, Red Tights & Classic Pumps for 'CR Fashion Book'

Hailey Baldwin Gives the Monochrome Trend a Fuzzy Edge With a Leather Suit, Fur Hat & These Trendy Sneakers 

Baldwin is known for her street style prowess and mastery of combining tailored closet staples with either sleek heeled footwear or buzzy sneakers. On Feb. 28, she stepped out in a more laidback all-leather outfit in this season’s hottest hue. She wore a coordinating blazer and pants suiting combination from Stand Studio with a tan turtleneck sweater from Petar Petrov and teamed the transitional look with a pair of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

For her more elevated everyday looks, the 24-year-old’s other favorite shoes include black loafers from Prada, Chanel and Dr. Martens, and mules from brands such as The Attico, Femme LA and Saint Laurent.

Click through this gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s on-trend footwear style.

Womens Outdoor Torrent Duck Boot from Sponsored By Wolverine

Wolverine: It's What Women Want - And Now They Can Have It With the Torrent Duck Boot

After over a century of crafting men's work boots, Wolverine has now turned its eye to the women's outdoor market.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad