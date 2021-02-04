Hailey Baldwin’s Latex Minidress & Chunky Platform Sneakers Redefine Athletic Wear

Hailey Baldwin modeled another look for Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park collection and it may be her iciest look yet.

The model appeared on Instagram for the singer’s brand last night, posed atop a sky-blue backdrop in a matching ensemble. The outfit teamed a beanie with a sleek Three Stripes latex minidress, complete with a quarter-zip neckline and a long-sleeve finish.

As for footwear, the 24-year-old laced up the collection’s new platform take on a classic low-top sneaker; the silhouette includes a lifted flatform base with smooth leather uppers and contrasting suede overlays.

The outfit last night is now the third that Baldwin has modeled for the upcoming collaboration. The first combination included a long-sleeve fitted crop top teamed with printed biker shorts and a hot pink beanie whereas the second look teamed a coordinating bralette, cargo-style skirt, tailored and pocketed jacket and an on-trend bucket hat, all coated in a brown and clay orange repeating pattern.

Titled the “Icy Park” collection, the third iteration of the collab combines streetwear aesthetics with wintery appeal through a mix of apparel, footwear and accessories; the pieces feature alpine-inspired detailing with classic references to street style trends that are popping off at the moment. Though the official release information has yet to be unveiled, the size-inclusive collection aims to inspire “creativity, individuality and imagination” in its wearers, according to the partners.

Watch on FN

As for Baldwin herself, the model’s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s chic sneaker style over the years.