Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Laid Back Western Style in Justin Bieber’s New ‘Anyone’ Music Video

Justin Bieber tapped his wife, Hailey Baldwin, to star in the newest music video for his latest single, “Anyone.” Baldwin can be seen throughout the video in different dessert like locations, wearing casual summer looks.

In one outfit, the model wore Western-inspired boots with denim shorts and buckle belt with a tie-front cropped top. She’s also spotted in an oversized button-up shirt with shorts and a matching bralette with white sneakers.

Throughout the rest of the intimate shoot, Bieber makes appearances as the two embrace in bed together.

“So grateful for the gifts god has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life,” Bieber posted about his wife on Instagram this week. “First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife. What a blessing to have the opportunity to grow. God uses our potential to unlock our purpose!”

And on Thursday night he dropped the “Anyone (On The Road)” video with a simple caption: “You.” This is an alternative visual to the song. The first version, which dropped on Jan. 1, starred Zoey Deutch.

Watch the full music video with Baldwin below.

Since 2021 kicked off, Baldwin has continued her casual style streak. On Wednesday, she was spotted in a streetwear ensemble, which included wide-leg leather pants and a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG sneakers in “Lucky Green.” She completed the look in an oversized black sweater, which she layered with a padded neon green vest with Bottega Veneta’s buzzy Chain Cassette shoulder bag.

Hailey Baldwin out in Beverly Hills, CA. on Jan. 27. CREDIT: MEGA

