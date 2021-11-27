Hailey Baldwin Wears Oversized Clothes and Sneakers For New Drew House Ad

Hailey Baldwin is known for quite a few things; her modeling career, her fashion sense and her support for musician husband Justin Bieber. Recently, she was able to combine all three things in a fashion shoot for Bieber’s brand Drew House.

The model/influencer modeled for Drew House in this cool-casual style shoot which was shot by artist Amber Asaly. Baldwin wore a number of items from the brand including a zebra-print sweater, a lime-green overshirt, house slippers (which famously sold out when the brand was first launched) and oversized sneakers with bright yellow laces and the iconic Drew House yellow smiley face.

For the shoot, Baldwin rocked loose Cali-girl friendly waves with two loosely done front braids and a natural makeup look. Overall, the outfits were giving very relaxed LA-chic vibes, a style that she often goes with in her daily life.

When Baldwin isn’t dressed down in comfy but stylish sweats and sneakers, she’s dressed to the nines in slinky going out dresses and sky-high stilettos. Like her husband, Baldwin always sets the tone for the fashion scene no matter what type of ensemble she’s wearing.

Drew House; which was inspired by Justin Bieber’s middle name, launched in 2019 and their mission statement goes as follows: “Drew House is a community, a place where you can be yourself and loved, encouraged, safe and valued.” We look forward to seeing what the Biebers and Drew House have next in store for us.