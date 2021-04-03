Hailey Baldwin Embraces the Monochrome Trend in a Barely-There Hue & Her Go-To Strappy Heels

Hailey Baldwin mastered the art of single-color dressing while on a dinner date with Justin Bieber at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday night.

The model wore the 1017 Alyx 9Sm ribbed knit tank dress in the beige colorway. It features a spaghetti-strap halter neckline, body-conscious silhouette and midi-length hem. The dress retails for $555 and is available for purchase on Ssense.com. She accessorized the early 2000s-inspired outfit with her $3,200 Bottega Veneta The Pouch Intrecciato leather clutch handbag in the almond colorway and a blue surgical face mask.

Hailey Baldwin at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on April 2, 2021. CREDIT: 007/Photographer Group/MEGA

For footwear, Baldwin selected the Femme L.A. Luce Minimale heels in the latte colorway. These sandals feature a full vegan leather construction with a thin front strap, a sharply pointed open toe, a strappy wrapped self-tie ankle detail and a towering stiletto heel. They retail for $169 and are available for purchase on Femme.la.

Here’s a closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s Femme L.A. Luce Minimale sandal heels. CREDIT: 007/Photographer Group/MEGA

Monochrome ensembles teamed with heels from the buzzy cruelty-free shoe label have become the model’s signature date-night attire. Often, these on-trend strappy sandals accompany full leather outfits to confirm the social media personality’s affinity for the “Matrix”-inspired trend and the buzzy footwear label. On March 26, the 24-year-old leaned into this aesthetic and styled an oversized black leather blazer and trouser suit with the Femme L.A. Athens lace-up sandals in the coordinating noir colorway.

Hailey Baldwin on March 26, 2021. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

She also has embraced the monochrome dark brown version while staying true to this beloved wardrobe template. On March 25, Baldwin wore another pair of the Femme L.A. Luce Minimale sandals in the coco colorway and styled it with a head-to-toe brown-hued outfit, including a leather button-down shirt and mini skirt coordinating set from The Mannei, layering a Tre by Natalie Ratabesi shearling jacket from the designer’s fall ’21 collection over the top.

Hailey Baldwin arrives at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on March 25, 2021. CREDIT: Photog Group/Rachpoot/MEGA

Along with Baldwin, Femme L.A’s elevated vegan leather silhouettes have quickly become a go-to footwear brand for stylish celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Richie.

For more casual outings, Baldwin frequently reaches for her favorite Nike Air Force 1s and Air Jordan 1 Retro sneakers in various colorways.

Embrace the street style star’s ultra-cool aesthetic with similar self-tie ankle sandals below.

