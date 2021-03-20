Hailey Baldwin Pops In Neon Green Crisscross Sandals That Elevate Her Jeans for Date Night

Hailey Baldwin proved that neon accents elevate any classic spring look for a date night with her husband, Justin Bieber, on Friday.

Baldwin’s trusted stylist, Maeve Reilly, revealed the model’s look and confirmed that lime green accessories are a must-have for spring. Baldwin wore a Paris Georgia Collared Satin shirt in a green colorway teamed with a Frankie Shop Oversized Fuzzy Mohair Blend Blazer in a mink shade layered over the top and a pair of Eytys Benz Jeans in an indigo denim wash.

The 24-year-old accessorized the outfit with a $3,200 Bottega Veneta Medium Point Top Handle Bag in the seagrass colorway and gold necklaces from Jacquie Aiche, Anita Ko and Shay Jewelry.

For footwear, Baldwin completed her evening ensemble with a pair of Femme L.A. Donatella Mules in the lime green colorway. These cruelty-free shoes feature vegan suede leather uppers with a two-strap, criss-cross detail along the vamp, a sharply-pointed open toe and a towering stiletto heel. They retail for $169 and are available for purchase on femme.la.

Here’s a close-up look at the Femme L.A. Donatella Mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

Throughout 2021, the street style star has mastered the art of incorporating bright colors into her signature neutral uniform through neon accessories and keeping each look balanced with classic tailored attire. On Feb. 10, Baldwin elevated her all-black suiting from The Attico with a pair of the brand’s Devon Mules in a similar bright green colorway.

Hailey Baldwin makes her way into an office building in Los Angeles, Feb. 10. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

Over the past month, the media personality has continuously incorporated neon orange accents into her everyday looks with her sneaker selections. On March 13, Baldwin chose the buzzy Off White Out of Office Lace-Up sneakers. She styled them with the same Bottega Veneta bag in the black colorway, jeans and a TRE by Natalie Ratabesi top with vibrant orange accents and a coordinating face mask to tie the ensemble together.

Hailey Baldwin on March 13, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

On Feb. 20, she crafted a similar outfit template and teamed a Bottega Veneta wool coat and Baserange knit pants with a pair of Nike Dunk Low “Ceramic” sneakers in a citrus hue.

