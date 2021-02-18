Hailey Baldwin Balances Her Peek-a-Boo Cutout Pants With a Shacket, Classic Nikes & a Hat from Beyoncé

Hailey Baldwin proved that sophisticated street style is all in the details while leaving a hair salon in Los Angeles yesterday.

The model wore an oversized tan-colored shacket and teamed it with a pair of ribbed pants that featured an on-trend lace-up side detailing down the leg to the hemline. She styled it with a bucket hat from Beyonce’s third Ivy Park x Adidas collection, which Baldwin modeled for the campaign.

With its simple silhouette, this daytime ensemble features several key silhouettes for 2021, including this outerwear, with textured, split-hem pants and ’80s-inspired accessory trends. The 24-year-old teamed the of-the-moment attire with a face mask in a white colorway.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 17. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

While her pants cover the top of her shoes, Baldwin appears to have completed her outfit with her go-to Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers in the all-white colorway.

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Compared with Baldwin’s shoe choices from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more-affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Low sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Trendy casual outerwear with sleek pants in neutral hues and these iconic shoes appear to be the model’s signature off-duty uniform for 2021. On Feb. 23, Baldwin wore these same sneakers teamed with the Ienki Ienki Dunlope puffer jacket in a black colorway and ribbed leggings in a coordinating hue.

Hailey Baldwin on Feb. 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

With this sighting, Baldwin further confirms her affinity for these iconic shoes. On Jan. 29, she was spotted in the brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers and paired them with a midi-length coat and joggers from Balenciaga. When she isn’t wearing these monochrome shoes, Baldwin also often reaches for her Nike SB Dunks or a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro sneakers to style with her daytime attire.

Embrace the model’s ultra-cool sneaker style with these similar all-white options available below.

