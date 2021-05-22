Hailey Baldwin Proves How a Pop of Color Makes Any Outfit Spring-Ready

Hailey Baldwin embraced her favorite 2021 styling trick while attending the launch party for Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand, alongside Justin Bieber at the Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The model wore a cropped black tank top with a colorful graphic patch on the chest and teamed the ’90s-inspired shirt with the I Am Gia Xenia pants. She accessorized the all-black outfit with a colorful accessory — the $2,700 Bottega Veneta The Pouch Bag in the lavender purple colorway.

Hailey Baldwin leaving The Nice Guy on May 21, 2021. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

For footwear, Baldwin completed her event ensemble with a pair of white sneakers. However, while inside, she was spotted in a pair of Femme L.A. Luce Minimale Metallic Vegan Python en Noche sandals. These black shoes feature a full vegan leather construction with a front toe strap, an open toe, an on-trend ankle-wrap detail and a towering 4.5-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $169 and are available for purchase on Femme.la.

Here’s a closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s ankle wrap sandal heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme L.A.

Baldwin is known for her monochrome looks that she elevates with various clutch bags from Bottega Veneta and brightly hued heels. On April 20, the model wore a similar look and teamed a neutral Magda Butrym blazer and Musier Paris split-hem trousers with a Bottega Veneta Pouch bag and Amina Muaddi Begum pumps.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, April 20. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

With these sightings, the 24-year-old confirms the neon trend for spring ’21 and illustrates how wearable these bright shades are when incorporated through accessories.

Ankle-wrap sandals are another huge footwear trend for this season. Baldwin proves her affinity for styles from Femme L.A. through countless sightings — the sandal heels have become her signature evening shoe.

Hailey Baldwin at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on April 2, 2021. CREDIT: 007/Photographer Group/MEGA

Embrace this cool sandal trend with similar styles available below.

