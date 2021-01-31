Hailey Baldwin Finds The Perfect Street Style Formula With These Buzzy Nikes

Hailey Baldwin further proved that marrying structured and sporty elements makes for an ultra-cool street style look while on an outing in Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday.

The model wore a $2,900 Balenciaga Steroid Double-Breasted wool coat in an oat beige colorway with a Cropped Long Sleeve Thermal in the black colorway from Éterne. She teamed these elevated wardrobe basics with a pair of the Jogging Lounge Pants in a cream colorway also from Balenciaga.

Hailey Bieber stuns in a creme outfit heading to a meeting on Jan. 29, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA To accessorize her off-duty look, Baldwin selected earrings from both Jennifer Fisher and Jacquie Aiche, Rayban 2140 Wayfarer sunglasses in the black colorway, and a celebrity-favored Kaze face mask in the white colorway.

Hailey Baldwin stuns in a creme outfit heading to a meeting on Jan. 29, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA For footwear, the 24-year-old completed her ensemble with her go-to Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers in the all-white colorway. These iconic basketball-inspired sneakers feature leather uppers and a monochromatic Swoosh logo detail on the sides. They retail for $90 and are available for purchase on bandier.com. Other stars, including Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Addison Rae, also count these shoes among their most beloved sneakers.

Here’s a closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA When Baldwin is wearing other sneakers, she often reaches for her Nike SB Dunks or a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro styles. For workouts, the model frequently selects styles from Adidias to pair with her athleisure looks.

Hailey Baldwin out in Beverly Hills, CA. on Jan. 27. CREDIT: MEGA

With more polished daytime outfits, Baldwin tends to choose either boots, from The Row and Bottega Veneta or loafers, from Prada or Chanel. To elevate her formal attire, she often reaches for pumps from Saint Laurent, Alexander Wang or Femme Los Angeles.

Embrace the model’s ultra-cool sneaker style with these all-white sneakers available below.

