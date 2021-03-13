×
Hailey Baldwin’s Off-Duty Look Includes A Cozy Jacket, Baggy Jeans & Buzzy Nike Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber: Nike Air Force 1
Hailey Baldwin: Air Jordan 1 Low “Laser Orange”
Hailey Baldwin: Adidas
Hailey Baldwin: Nike Air Force 1
Hailey Baldwin proved how neon accents can transform everyday pieces into an eye-catching ensemble.

While visiting a friend in Los Angeles on Saturday, the model wore a reflective quilted jacket with sherpa lining. It featured vibrant orange piping detailing along the collar and cuffs, which tied together the rest of her look. She teamed the outerwear piece with a pair of mom jeans in a light-wash denim colorway. She accessorized the laidback outfit with a $2,250 Bottega Veneta Small Triangle Leather Pouch in black, gold jewelry and a pair of tinted sunglasses, which appear strikingly similar to her beloved Odessa1919 Vintage Inmate style.

Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Nike Sneakers
Hailey Baldwin on March 13, 2021.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Baldwin also chose a bright orange face mask, which coordinated with both her jacket and buzzy sneaker choice.

For footwear, the 24-year-old completed the ensemble with shoes that appear similar to the Off-White Out of Office Lace-Up sneakers. This style is available now via Off—white.com and retail for $515.

Hailey Baldwin, Nike sneakers
Here’s a closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Although she’s in an Off-White style here, Baldwin has a strong affinity for Nike sneakers. For instance, she styled the Dunk Low silhouette in the Ceramic colorway with a Bottega Veneta coat and Baserange knit jogger pants in February for brunch with Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills.

Justin and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

And the model is most frequently spotted in her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers in the white colorway. This classic silhouette has long been the model’s everyday shoe.

CREDIT: MEGA

Throughout 2021, she has styled the signature sneaker with everything from head-to-toe yellow leather suiting to an athleisure look featuring a black puffer jacket with coordinating ribbed knit leggings.

Click through this gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s on-trend sneaker style moments.

