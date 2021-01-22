Hailey Baldwin Unconventionally Styles Her Little Black Bikini With These Designer Loafers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin served up major vacation style inspiration in the most unconventional way.

Sharing images from her trip to the Bahamas, the model slipped on a matching black triangle bikini with square-frame sunglasses and her hair perfectly wrapped up in a towel. Accessorizing further with hoop earrings and a $1,550 Saint Laurent tote, it was Baldwin’s choice of footwear that threw the outfit for a loop.

Instead of sandals or flip flops, the 24-year-old opted for a pair of Chanel loafers; the sleek black leather pair included a quilted tongue design complete with a signature interlocking logo for a glam touch. While Baldwin’s pair isn’t currently available, similar loafers from the French fashion house retail for $1,100 at Chanel.com.

In another snap shared from her vacation, Baldwin slipped on the designer loafers once more but this time with a laid-back take on the beachy style. The outfit layered a white oversize boyfriend-style top with matching a tank and shorts before adding a pop of personality with her bucket hat, chunky necklaces and heart-coated socks.

Beyond her off-duty style, Baldwin’s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The model’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media star‘s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

Ease your style into winter and spring with these effortless tassel loafers inspired by Hailey Baldwin’s footwear of choice.

