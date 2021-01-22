×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hailey Baldwin Unconventionally Styles Her Little Black Bikini With These Designer Loafers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
hailey-baldwin-bikini-loafers
Hailey Bieber: Nike Air Force 1
Hailey Baldwin: Air Jordan 1 Low “Laser Orange”
Hailey Baldwin: Adidas
Hailey Baldwin: Nike Air Force 1
View Gallery 28 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin served up major vacation style inspiration in the most unconventional way.

Sharing images from her trip to the Bahamas, the model slipped on a matching black triangle bikini with square-frame sunglasses and her hair perfectly wrapped up in a towel. Accessorizing further with hoop earrings and a $1,550 Saint Laurent tote, it was Baldwin’s choice of footwear that threw the outfit for a loop.

Instead of sandals or flip flops, the 24-year-old opted for a pair of Chanel loafers; the sleek black leather pair included a quilted tongue design complete with a signature interlocking logo for a glam touch. While Baldwin’s pair isn’t currently available, similar loafers from the French fashion house retail for $1,100 at Chanel.com.

Related

Heidi Klum Redefines a Catwalk As She Struts in a Glowing Jumpsuit on a Treadmill

Kate Upton's Wrapped Crop Top, Linen Pants & Chunky Sandals Are Peak Vacation Style

Gwen Stefani Swaps a Denim Jumpsuit & Gold Boots for a Sheer Catsuit & Glittering Booties in a Clever Dance

In another snap shared from her vacation, Baldwin slipped on the designer loafers once more but this time with a laid-back take on the beachy style. The outfit layered a white oversize boyfriend-style top with matching a tank and shorts before adding a pop of personality with her bucket hat, chunky necklaces and heart-coated socks.

Watch on FN

Beyond her off-duty style, Baldwin’s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The model’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media star‘s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

Ease your style into winter and spring with these effortless tassel loafers inspired by Hailey Baldwin’s footwear of choice.

loafers, tassel, black, stuart weitzman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Adriana Loafers, $149 (was $495).

loafers, tassel, black, franco sarto
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Franco Sarto Carolynn Loafers, $70 (was $89).

lug-sole, black, chunky, platform, loafers, villa rouge
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Villa Rouge Phoebe Loafers, $169.

Click through the gallery to discover even more of Hailey Baldwin’s trendy street style over the years.

Women Dancing on Mountain Summit to Sponsored By Deckers

From Responsibility, Comes Opportunity

With a rich history of corporate responsibility, Deckers Brands embraces a holistic approach to doing the right thing.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad