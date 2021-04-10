Hailey Baldwin Does the Knit Bra Look With Her Favorite Air Jordan 1s

Hailey Baldwin once again mastered the art of colorful footwear in her favorite trending hue while running errands this Thursday, Yesterday, her stylist and friend, Maeve Reilly shared this full look with followers and further proved the model’s affinity for this celebrity-beloved sneaker.

The 24-year-old layered a Jacquemus Novio Layered Knit Bra top in the black colorway with an IRO Paris button-down shirt in a beige colorway over the top. She teamed them with Orseund Iris Pocket Pants also in a black colorway.

To accessorize the outfit, Baldwin selected the $3,200 Bottega Veneta Intrecciato The Pouch Clutch bag in the Nero black colorway and YSL 462 Sunglasses in a coordinating vampy hue.

For footwear, the social media personality completed her daytime look with her beloved pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Lucky Green” sneakers. These iconic shoes feature bright green and white paneled leather uppers with the Nike brand’s signature black swoosh along the sides, lace-up vamp detailing, a side logo patch, a rounded toe and rubber soles. They currently are available for $299 and can be purchased on farfetch.com.

These Air Jordan sneakers have been a fixture in Baldwin’s casual wardrobe for some time now. She proves their versatility and styles them with everything from her laidback to more tailored street style looks. On March 30, the model wore these same sneakers with an oversized tee, jean shorts and a printed bucket hat for lunch at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Calif. with Reilly.

Hailey Baldwin grabs lunch at Chateau Marmont with stylist Maeve Reilly, Los Angeles, March 30. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Earlier this year, in Jan. 2021, Baldwin doubled down on her affinity for the neon green trend and wore these Air Jordan shoes with a Bottega Veneta padded vest and buzzy Chain Cassette bag in a coordinating bright hue, teamed with a black turtleneck sweater and leather trousers.

Hailey Baldwin out in Beverly Hills, CA. on Jan. 27. CREDIT: MEGA

Throughout the season, the media personality has gravitated towards elevated neon green footwear, too. Some of her go-to options to pair with formal daytime and date night attire include the Femme L.A. Donatella Mules and The Attico Devon Mules.

Hailey Baldwin makes her way into an office building in Los Angeles, Feb. 10. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

Embrace the vibrant green shoe trend with similar sneaker styles available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Veja V-12 Sneakers, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of SSENSE

To Buy: Nike Suede Blazer Mid ’77 Sneakers, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

To Buy: Converse Vintage Canvas Chuck 70 Sneakers, $85.

