Hailey Baldwin Channels a ’90s Aesthetic With Chunky Sweater, Baggy Jeans & Nike Air Force 1s 

Hailey Baldwin is taking us back to the ’90s with her latest look.

On Sunday, Baldwin was spotted out in Los Angeles with her husband Justin Bieber ahead of the singer’s TikTok Valentine’s Day concert. For the outing, Baldwin showcased a relaxed ensemble, which included a chunky blush-colored sweater teamed with baggy jeans. The denim came in a light wash hue and were finished with a distressed hem.

Baldwin accessorized with tiny hoop earrings and wore a red face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As for footwear, Baldwin continued the retro theme with a pair of beloved Nike sneakers. Baldwin’s kicks appear to be the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin out in Los Angeles on Feb. 14. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

The Shadows offer an upgrade to the iconic model as they are designed with a double Swoosh and an elevated and slightly exaggerated midsole. The shoes are available for $110 at Nike.com.

When it comes to her sneaker rotation, Baldwin is always on-trend. Aside from Air Force 1s, the model’s collection includes other buzzy styles like: Studio FY7 x New Balance 992, Adidas Ultraboost ATR Mid “Core Black,” Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Lucky Green” and Vans x Rhude to name a few. When she’s not channeling the ’90s, Baldwin teams her footwear with leather pants, silk two-pieces, dresses, statement coats and suiting.

Copy Hailey Baldwin’s look with these picks below.

To Buy: Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic, $80 (was $148)

To Buy: Ziggy Denim Hi And Loose Relaxed Jeans, $59 (was $108)

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker, $65

