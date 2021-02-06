Hailey Baldwin & Addison Rae Style Their Post-Workout Outfits With Polar Opposite Shoe Pairings

While getting breakfast together in Beverly Hills, Hailey Baldwin and Addison Rae styled similar post-workout outfits with very different — and potentially controversial — footwear choices this past Friday.

Rae wore the 18 G Base t-shirt and tights from the Adidas x Pharrell Williams collection, both in black. For a top cover, she chose an on-trend puffer jacket from Bella Dahl in the Black Crystal colorway. To accessorize the look, the TikTok star selected the Rachel shoulder bag from By Far in the dark-blue leather version and a Milan black face mask from Evolvetogether.

For footwear, the dancer completed the athleisure ensemble with the P448 Luke White Chunky Trainers. These sneakers are crafted with at least 50% recycled leather and feature black and white mesh overlays, perforated logo accents and a chunky platform rubber sole. They retail for $325 and are available for purchase on P448.com.

Hailey Baldwin and Addison Rae enjoy breakfast together in Beverly Hills on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Here’s a closer look Addison Rae’s P448 sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Baldwin, meanwhile, wore a gray pullover sweatshirt with an “RSVP” logo on the chest, paired with a pair of high-waisted Airbrush leggings from Alo Yoga in a vibrant orange color. She accessorized the outfit with a $2,990 Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag in black, a Vetements logo baseball cap, her signature gold necklace from Fallon Jewelry, earrings from Jacquie Aiche and a gray face mask from Kaze.

Baldwin matched her leggings to a pair of buzzy Adidas x Ivy Park logo socks in a bright orange hue.

Hailey Baldwin and Addison Rae CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA For footwear, the model completed the loungewear ensemble with the $1,460 Saint Laurent Bleach Slides in the Mink color. These slipper-inspired shoes feature a two-strap silhouette and full fur construction.

While once reserved for indoor use, slippers have become a quarantine-friendly footwear choice over the past year. Plush slides, in particularly, have become one of the most celebrity-beloved shoe styles. However, not everyone is a fan of seeing them worn out on the streets. For some style critics, slippers are still fashion “no.”

Here’s a closer look at Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent slides. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA When Baldwin isn’t trying out the plush slipper trend, she frequently is spotted in sneakers while on casual outings. Some of her go-to styles include the Nike Air Force 1 and SB Dunk Low silhouettes, as well as several running sneaker models from Adidas.

Embrace Baldwin’s cozy footwear style with similar fur-like slippers available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Roam Mini Cloud Slides, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Ugg Cozette Slides, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DAMION LLOYD/SKIMS

To Buy: SKIMS The Slide Slippers, $78.

