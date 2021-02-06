×
Hailey Baldwin & Addison Rae Style Their Post-Workout Outfits With Polar Opposite Shoe Pairings

By Elisa Lewittes
Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae enjoy breakfast together
Busy Philipps
Hailey Baldwin
Khloe Kardashian
Hailey Baldwin
While getting breakfast together in Beverly Hills, Hailey Baldwin and Addison Rae styled similar post-workout outfits with very different — and potentially controversial — footwear choices this past Friday.

Rae wore the 18 G Base t-shirt and tights from the Adidas x Pharrell Williams collection, both in black. For a top cover, she chose an on-trend puffer jacket from Bella Dahl in the Black Crystal colorway. To accessorize the look, the TikTok star selected the Rachel shoulder bag from By Far in the dark-blue leather version and a Milan black face mask from Evolvetogether.

For footwear, the dancer completed the athleisure ensemble with the P448 Luke White Chunky Trainers. These sneakers are crafted with at least 50% recycled leather and feature black and white mesh overlays, perforated logo accents and a chunky platform rubber sole. They retail for $325 and are available for purchase on P448.com.

Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae enjoy breakfast together in Beverly Hills. 05 Feb 2021
Hailey Baldwin and Addison Rae enjoy breakfast together in Beverly Hills on Feb. 5.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Addison Rae P448 sneakers
Here’s a closer look Addison Rae’s P448 sneakers.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Baldwin, meanwhile, wore a gray pullover sweatshirt with an “RSVP” logo on the chest, paired with a pair of high-waisted Airbrush leggings from Alo Yoga in a vibrant orange color. She accessorized the outfit with a $2,990 Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag in black, a Vetements logo baseball cap, her signature gold necklace from Fallon Jewelry, earrings from Jacquie Aiche and a gray face mask from Kaze.

Baldwin matched her leggings to a pair of buzzy Adidas x Ivy Park logo socks in a bright orange hue.

Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae enjoy breakfast together in Beverly Hills. 05 Feb 2021 Pictured: Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae enjoy breakfast together. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA731393_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Baldwin and Addison Rae
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
For footwear, the model completed the loungewear ensemble with the $1,460 Saint Laurent Bleach Slides in the Mink color. These slipper-inspired shoes feature a two-strap silhouette and full fur construction.

While once reserved for indoor use, slippers have become a quarantine-friendly footwear choice over the past year. Plush slides, in particularly, have become one of the most celebrity-beloved shoe styles. However, not everyone is a fan of seeing them worn out on the streets. For some style critics, slippers are still fashion “no.”

Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae enjoy breakfast together in Beverly Hills. 05 Feb 2021 Pictured: Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae enjoy breakfast together. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA731393_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here’s a closer look at Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent slides.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
When Baldwin isn’t trying out the plush slipper trend, she frequently is spotted in sneakers while on casual outings. Some of her go-to styles include the Nike Air Force 1 and SB Dunk Low silhouettes, as well as several running sneaker models from Adidas.

Click through this gallery to see how more celebrities style their workout attire.

