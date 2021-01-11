×
Hailee Steinfeld Is All Dressed Up for Monday in Versace and Heels From This Buzzy Brand

By Madeleine Crenshaw
It looks as if Hailee Steinfeld’s week is off to a good start.

The “Hawkeye” star took to Instagram stories clad in a colorful look that was all designer, including a bright blue pleated skirt from Versace. Her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn also shared the star’s fabulous Monday ensemble on their own social media pages. For footwear, the duo polished off her outfit with a pair of pointy purple pumps from the Italian womenswear brand, The Attico.

Steinfeld’s technicolor outfit brings high fashion and cheer to the start of the second week of January. Opting for a colorful midi skirt is a great way to spice up your work-from-home wardrobe.

You can snag a similar skirt to the one the “True Grit” actress posed in for $1,150 on Farfetch.com. The luxury designer brand describes the blue skirt as a “midi skirt for every occasion.”

versace midi skirt, hailee steifeld versace skirt, blue pleated skirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To buy: Versace pleated midi skirt, $1,150; Farfetch.com

Although the actress was recently spotted in New York City filming Marvel’s “Hawkeye” television series for Disney+ wearing a sturdy pair of Dr. Martens boots, Steinfeld opted for a fancier option when it came to today’s footwear choice.

the attico, venus satin slingback pumps, purple pointed pumps
Venus Satin Slingback Pumps from The Attico.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

The Venus Satin Slingback from The Attico can be found on sale via Farfetch. The style is a  favorite among the fashion crowd, appearing on the feet of stars such as Heidi Klum, who was spotted in the white version of the slingback a few months ago. 

Adding a purple shoe to your wardrobe is a great way to incorporate a bit of color in the middle of winter. Violet, lilac and lavender are all purple hues that continue to trend across categories in footwear, from luxury to comfort-driven brands.

sjp pump, purple slingback pumps, sjp shoes on sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

To buy: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Simplicity Slingback Pointed-Toe Pumps, $267 (Was $355); Bloomingdales.com

 

 

ugg fluff yeah slippers, purple uggs, violet uggs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide in Lilac Frost, $110; Zappos.com

Want more? Click through our gallery to see Versace Spring 2021 Collection at Milan Fashion Week.

