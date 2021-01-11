Hailee Steinfeld Is All Dressed Up for Monday in Versace and Heels From This Buzzy Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It looks as if Hailee Steinfeld’s week is off to a good start.

The “Hawkeye” star took to Instagram stories clad in a colorful look that was all designer, including a bright blue pleated skirt from Versace. Her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn also shared the star’s fabulous Monday ensemble on their own social media pages. For footwear, the duo polished off her outfit with a pair of pointy purple pumps from the Italian womenswear brand, The Attico.

Steinfeld’s technicolor outfit brings high fashion and cheer to the start of the second week of January. Opting for a colorful midi skirt is a great way to spice up your work-from-home wardrobe.

You can snag a similar skirt to the one the “True Grit” actress posed in for $1,150 on Farfetch.com. The luxury designer brand describes the blue skirt as a “midi skirt for every occasion.”

To buy: Versace pleated midi skirt, $1,150; Farfetch.com.

Although the actress was recently spotted in New York City filming Marvel’s “Hawkeye” television series for Disney+ wearing a sturdy pair of Dr. Martens boots, Steinfeld opted for a fancier option when it came to today’s footwear choice.

The Venus Satin Slingback from The Attico can be found on sale via Farfetch. The style is a favorite among the fashion crowd, appearing on the feet of stars such as Heidi Klum, who was spotted in the white version of the slingback a few months ago.

Adding a purple shoe to your wardrobe is a great way to incorporate a bit of color in the middle of winter. Violet, lilac and lavender are all purple hues that continue to trend across categories in footwear, from luxury to comfort-driven brands.

To buy: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Simplicity Slingback Pointed-Toe Pumps, $267 (Was $355); Bloomingdales.com.

To buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide in Lilac Frost, $110; Zappos.com.

