Hailee Steinfeld Makes a Case for Clashing Neutrals in a Sweater Dress and Snakeskin Boots

Hailee Steinfeld made a case for color clashing and mismatched patterns while out and about in New York City today.

Hailee Steinfeld wearing a sweater dress and snakeskin boots while out and about in NYC. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The star, who was seen leaving a radio station in Manhattan, doubled down on neutral tones. The “Dickinson” actress sported a turtle neck dress in a sweater material. The look featured one long brown sleeve and another cable knit navy sleeve, a navy blue front and a white stripe running down the dress and across the neckline. At her waist, she wore a thin black belt with a white lining and a bow at the front.

Hailee Steinfeld wearing a sweater dress and snakeskin boots while out and about in NYC. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the 24-year-old styled snakeskin knee-high boots with a pointed toe. The shoes gave the star some height with a high stiletto heel.

Detail of Hailee Steinfeld’s boots. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

When it comes to Steinfeld’s style, she is no stranger to pattern clashing and taking on bold trends. For the “Hawkeye” premiere in London earlier this month, the star mixed pastel pink with a sparkling black and white rose print on her peplum-styled top. She also joined in on the heeled pants trend. the black wide-leg trousers appeared to taper into a pointed-toe stiletto pump. Her whole look was from Richard Quinn’s spring 2022 collection.

Hailee Steinfeld leaves the Corinthia Hotel in London. CREDIT: BB/MEGA

Steinfeld has starred in advertisements for some of the industry’s biggest brands such as Miu Miu. She has also fronted campaigns for Reef, American Eagle and Dior Couture. The “True Grit” actress also collaborated with Frankies Bikinis earlier this year to create a range of swimwear and apparel inspired by California.

