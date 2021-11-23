Hailee Steinfeld Suits Up in Purple With Sharp Shoulders and Silver Pointy Pumps for ‘Hawkeye’ Promo

Hailee Steinfeld in a purple suit and silver pumps while out in New York City on Nov. 22.

Hailee Steinfeld really pops in purple.

The “Dickinson” star was spotted last night promoting for her newest film “Hawkeye.” When it came to the ensemble, Steinfeld donned a monochromatic purple suit that featured flared legs and distinct shoulder pads. The suit jacket also incorporated a gemstone button that elevated the outfit and added a nice touch of bling. To accessorize the daring moment, Steinfeld threw on a coordinating purple fuzzy coat.

Hailee Steinfeld wore a purple suit and silver pumps while promoting “Hawkeye” in New York City on Nov. 22. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Hailee Steinfeld wore a purple suit and silver pumps while promoting “Hawkeye” in New York City on Nov. 22. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

For shoes, Steinfeld opted for a pair of pointed-toe silver pumps that were chicly covered up by her suit pants. The bold, metallic pop of color offered a needed contrast.

A closer look at Hailee Steinfeld’s silver pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

When it comes to Steinfeld’s essential fashion aesthetic, she typically gravitates towards fashion-forward silhouettes. Throughout her Instagram feed, one will find that she has a penchant for structured corsets, slightly oversized trousers, bedazzled separates, flowy dresses, functional activewear, dashing tailoring and edgy lingerie. For footwear, she slips on daring pumps, trendy boots and dazzling sandals.

Steinfeld has starred in advertisements for some of the industry’s biggest brands like Mission and Miu Miu. She has also fronted campaigns for Reef, American Eagle and Dior Couture. The “Pitch Perfect 2” actress also collaborated with Frankies Bikinis earlier this year to create a line of swimwear and apparel inspired by California.

