Hailee Steinfeld Goes Classic in Strapless Black Dress & Louboutin Pumps for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailee Steinfeld headed to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing a warm and stylish look on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old actress promoted her new Disney+ series “Hawkeye” wearing a fitted black, off-the-shoulder long sleeve dress and bundled up with a black comfy coat for her outing. She tied her locks up in a ponytail and wore simple stud earrings.

Hailee Steinfeld in NYC on Nov. 23. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

For footwear, the “Edge of Seventeen” actress went with a classic pair of black pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps in a suede material. The shoes featured a 4-inch stiletto heel.

A closer look at Steinfeld’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Steinfeld’s essential fashion aesthetic, she typically gravitates towards fashion-forward silhouettes. Throughout her social medial, one can see that she has a penchant for structured corsets, bedazzled separates, flowy dresses, slightly oversized trousers, functional activewear, dashing tailoring and edgy lingerie. For footwear, she slips on daring pumps, dazzling sandals and trendy boots.

Hailee Steinfeld in NYC on Nov. 23. CREDIT: MEGA

Steinfeld has starred in advertisements for some of the industry’s biggest brands like Miu Miu and Mission. She has also fronted campaigns for Reef, American Eagle and Dior Couture. The “Pitch Perfect 2” actress also collaborated with Frankies Bikinis earlier this year to create a line of swimwear and apparel inspired by California.

Add a pair of timeless pointed-toe pumps to elevate your outfits

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Manolo Blahnik BB 105 Suede Pumps, $665

Buy Now: A New Day Lacey pumps, $25.