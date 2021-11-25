Hailee Steinfeld Elevates a Denim Mini Dress With Sharp Heeled Booties for ‘GMA’

Hailee Steinfeld is spotted in a denim dress on her way to "Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 24, 2021.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailee Steinfeld’s latest outfit is elevates autumnal style.

Hailee Steinfeld is spotted in a denim dress on her way to “Good Morning America” in New York City on November 24, 2021. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The 24-year-old actress was spotted out in New York City on Wednesday making her way for an appearance on “Good Morning America” wearing a floor-length camel coat that featured a satin panel on the inside. Steinfeld has been making media rounds to promote her highly-anticipated Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

Hailee Steinfeld is spotted in a denim dress on her way to “Good Morning America” in New York City on November 24, 2021.

The Oscar nominee took her outfit up a notch by wearing a denim mini dress, which featured a collar and pleats on the end. Her hair, styled in loose waves, complement her nude nails and neutral makeup perfectly.

She completed her fashionable outfit with a pair of gold statement earrings and brown heeled booties. Her footwear choice is a versatile, must-have fall item.

Earlier this week, “The “Dickinson” star proved that she is the ultimate fashion star by color clashing and mixing patterns. Steinfeld sported a turtle neck dress in a sweater material. The look featured one long brown sleeve and another cable knit navy sleeve, a navy blue front and a white stripe running down the dress and across the neckline. She tied her look together with a thin black belt that featured a white lining and bow at the front. She completed the stylish outfit with a pair of pointed-toe knee-high snakeskin boots.

Slip on brown boots for fall.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Goldie boots, $188.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Tava boots, $135.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Tatiana boots, $40.