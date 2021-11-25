Hailee Steinfeld Elevates a Denim Mini Dress With Sharp Heeled Booties for ‘GMA’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Hailee Steinfeld’s latest outfit is elevates autumnal style.
The 24-year-old actress was spotted out in New York City on Wednesday making her way for an appearance on “Good Morning America” wearing a floor-length camel coat that featured a satin panel on the inside. Steinfeld has been making media rounds to promote her highly-anticipated Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”
The Oscar nominee took her outfit up a notch by wearing a denim mini dress, which featured a collar and pleats on the end. Her hair, styled in loose waves, complement her nude nails and neutral makeup perfectly.
She completed her fashionable outfit with a pair of gold statement earrings and brown heeled booties. Her footwear choice is a versatile, must-have fall item.
Earlier this week, “The “Dickinson” star proved that she is the ultimate fashion star by color clashing and mixing patterns. Steinfeld sported a turtle neck dress in a sweater material. The look featured one long brown sleeve and another cable knit navy sleeve, a navy blue front and a white stripe running down the dress and across the neckline. She tied her look together with a thin black belt that featured a white lining and bow at the front. She completed the stylish outfit with a pair of pointed-toe knee-high snakeskin boots.
