Hailee Steinfeld Shines in a Timeless Head-to-Toe Dior Ensemble and Gold Slingback Pumps

Hailee Steinfeld looked dazzling and elegant in a head-to-toe ensemble from Dior during a private dinner.

The outfit consisted of a black tulle skirt, featuring an A-line silhouette; it came matched as well to a white shirt encompassing crystal detailing on the collar and an added bustier with a cinched waist. The “Bumblebee” actress completed her look with a black Dior clutch and metallic leather slingback pumps.

Steinfeld’s shoe collection includes high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Aquazzura and Jimmy Choo. When it comes to attending TV talk shows or star-studded events, the model can be seen in designs from Roberto Cavalli, Iris Van Herpen and Giorgio Armani. In fact, at the Met Gala this year, the actress arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in a Van Herpen design. The unique minidress came with a structural appeal and a statement-making lace trim.

Whether she is walking the Met Gala red carpet or at a VIP exclusive event, the stylists are guiding her most glamorous outfits. Aside from attending fashion events, Steinfeld is expanding her acting career with Netflix. The star will lend her voice for Netflix’s animated series “Arcane” set to premiere this fall.

Inspired by the actresss’ look? Step into elegance with these classic slingback pumps inspired by Hailee Steinfeld.

