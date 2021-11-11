Hailee Steinfeld Gets Romantic in Bustier Top and Hidden Heels for ‘Hawkeye’ London Premiere

Hailee Steinfeld added a romantic twist to a new shoe trend for the London premiere of “Hawkeye.”

The “Dickinson” actress left the Corinthia Hotel with co-star Jeremy Renner, wearing a full look from Richard Quinn’s spring 2022 collection. The star’s ensemble featured a peplum-style top, which was complete with a paneled bustier bodice and pink silk detailing. The piece gained a romantic edge from a sparkling lattice and white rose print, accented with white elbow-length gloves. Steinfeld completed her look with a princess-worthy updo and sparkly drop earrings.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner leave the Corinthia Hotel in London, England. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “Love Myself” singer kept her heels hidden in a pair of black trousers. Paired with the peplum top as seen in Quinn’s runway show, the pair featured a wide-leg silhouette that appeared to taper into a pointed-toe stiletto pump. The style created the effect of high heels while keeping the shoes themselves hidden.

Heeled pants have become a rising trend among the A-list this season. Cardi B previously wore green and purple versions by Quinn earlier in September during Fashion Month. Most recently, Kim Kardashian has donned numerous versions by Balenciaga that feature a pointed stiletto boot attached to leggings or catsuits. The style creates a streamlined, modern appearance with a sleek edge.

Steinfeld often wears pointed-toe pumps, strappy or platform sandals in a range of colors and finishes on the red carpet. These typically hail from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and The Attico. Her off-duty looks usually include pointed-toe or combat boots from labels like R13, Piferi Merlin and Wandler. For extremely casual moments, she can also be spotted in Ugg slippers and Nike sneakers.

