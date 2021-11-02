Hailee Steinfeld Shines in Reflective Silver Pumps With a Statement Brocade Dress for ‘Dickinson’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailee Steinfeld added floral prints on the red carpet last night for the “Dickinson” Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles.

Hailee Steinfeld wearing a blue and gold brocade fitted gown with silver pumps at the Dickinson premiere in LA. CREDIT: Splash

The 24-year-old added a modern twist to a very regal-looking blue and gold brocade fitted gown. The dress, from Viktor&Rolf’s fall ’21 “The New Royals” Haute Couture collection, reached below her knees and featured Swarovski crystals lining the cuffs. The look included a macramé belt and pearl embellishments running across her shoulders as well as artwork of handcrafted cloqué flowers that twisted around the gown.

Detail Hailee Steinfeld’s silver pumps at the Dickinson premiere in LA. CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, the “True Grit” actress wore a pair of reflective silver pumps with a pointed toe and stilettto heel.

When she’s on the red carpet, Steinfeld tends to favor stilettos and high-end designers such as Roberto Cavalli, Iris Van Herpen and Giorgio Armani.

The “Pitch Perfect” star is not the only celeb bringing back the silver heels. Fashion icon, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That” in a green floral dress with a dramatic bubble skirt and a lace cardigan layered on top that was paired with strappy silver sandals set atop a lifted stiletto heel. Gigi Hadid, Kate Hudson and Chloe Bailey have also been seen in silver shoes while dressed up for special occasions.

