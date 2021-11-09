Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA.

The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label.

Gwyneth Paltrow is photographed arriving at ‘Kimmel” in a black G. Label sweater dress and black sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection.

A closer look at Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a pair of black leather sandals with gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Il Dolce Far Niente collaboration. CREDIT: MEGA

The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection.

Paltrow changed into a Christopher John Rogers cruise ’22 dress for the talk show appearance. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe.

She wore royal blue velvet mules featuring a low heel and pointed toe. CREDIT: MEGA

