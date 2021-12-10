Gwen Stefani Added a Punk Glam Flair to Festive Fashion While Christmas Shopping at Target

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gwen Stefani added a punk flair to festive fashion in her latest Instagram post. She went full force with the holiday spirit in ruby red hues, plaid pants and winter boots.

The 52-year-old posed while balancing on a Target shopping cart. She sported a scarlet bomber jacket layered over a black turtle neck which she wore with a pair of black and red plaid pants. The trousers featured an elastic waist, a silver zip on the side, three stripes running down her outer leg, and black suspender straps which were hooked onto the middle of her pants. She accessorized with two gold nametag necklaces as well as chunky rings and gold bracelets.

For footwear, Stefani opted for fashionable yet durable white winter shoes. The ankle boots boasted a ridged rubber outsole, a smooth upper and white laces which the star kept untied.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer filled her cart with festive treats, including records of her fourth studio album and first full-length Christmas album, “You Make it Feel Like Christmas” which was released in 2017. She also packed the trolly with plastic fringe garland, bows, stockings and plush toys.

She promoted her album in her Instagram caption, “had a lil too much fun at @target…can u blame me? p.s. exclusive deluxe edition double vinyl of #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas are up for grabs”

when it comes to Stefani’s typical looks both on and off the stage, her style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Under the Christmas Lights” musician knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Paris Texas, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

