Gwen Stefani Masters the Thigh-High Boot Trend in Skinny Jeans & a Denim Bustier

Gwen Stefani proved once more why she is the master of the thigh-high boot trend in one of her boldest footwear looks to date.

For last night’s performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the No Doubt alumna took the stage in a combined fringe, glitter and denim look. The outfit included a fringed jacket, skinny jeans and a matching wrap skirt from LouLou the Brand as well as custom pieces from her favorite accessories brand, Object & Dawn.

To bring the look to the next level, Stefani slipped her jeans into a pair of the slickest thigh-high boots. The tall blue latex design hit over mid-thigh with a sleek pointed-toe silhouette and a lifted stiletto finish.

Thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the daringly high shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Khloe Kardashian amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouette offers coverage to counter shorter hems of skirts and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

The “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” oftentimes opts for a tall boot look. For her Global Citizen Prize Awards performance in December, for example, she teased an ensemble with a little help from her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. For the show, the musician modeled a leather mini skirt and matching overshirt set that came coated in mirrored rhinestones. The set comes from David Koma with similar skirts retailing for $1,820 and similar tops available for $1,170 at FWRD.

As for Gwen Stefani herself, the singer’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Philipp Plein, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

