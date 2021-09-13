Gwen Stefani Is Rodeo Chic in a Glittery Bustier, Denim Shorts and Knee-High Pointed Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gwen Stefani is giving some western vibes at her latest concert with Blake Shelton.

The “Rich Girl” singer stepped on the stage in true cowgirl-chic style last week. Stefani looked glamorous in a glittery white shirt, jewel-encrusted bustier, fishnets and ripped denim shorts with silver crystals, heart-shaped jewels and Swarovski-like applique.

To complete her country-inspired outfit, the singer paired it with white knee-high boots featuring laden diamond-embellished accents around the ankle, pointe toe and approximately 4-inch heels. As for jewelry, Stefani wore gold necklaces in different lengths, stud earrings and dainty rings.

The No Doubt alumna is known for her unique footwear repertoire ranging from Paris Texas to Vans, Gucci, Sophia Webster and more. She is often spotted alongside her boyfriend Blake Shelton in punk-rock style or comfortable shoes. Earlier this year, Stefani was spotted in another cowgirl moment wearing Philipp Plein Paneled cowboy boots.

Aside from leading fashion moments, Stefani has also expanded her career in media as a judge for the television show “The Voice”. The newlywed has also collaborated with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collections. Last night, she was celebrating her husband’s 20th anniversary of his number one single with a duo performance. The celebrity couple joined the stage together to sing “Nobody But You”.

Jump on the western trend with these boots inspired by Gwen Stefani.

Buy Now: Paris Texas Knee-High Croc-Embossed Leather Boots, $815

Buy Now: By FAR Stevie 42 White Leather, $665

Buy Now: Schutz Maryana Boot, $238

Click through the gallery for more of Gwen Stefani’s bold style over the years.