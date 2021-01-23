Gwen Stefani’s Lace-Up Bermuda Shorts, Avant-Garde Skirt & Knee-High Boots Make For One of Her Wildest Looks to Date

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani hit the stage of BBC’s “The One Show” yesterday in bold fashion.

The “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” singer performed her new hit single in an outfit unlike any other. Coming from designer Mikhael Kale, the ensemble layered a red brocade corset-style hoodie over an avant-garde skirt that revealed layers of the structured shell to create a voluminous look. the finishing touch came with a set of lace-up Bermuda shorts matched with Stefani’s go-to fishnet tights.

To top off the already wild outfit, the musician slipper on a set of knee-high white leather boots with a Western-inspired flair and stiletto heel.

Just yesterday, Stefani showed off both sides of her chic style last night in a fun take on a TikTok trend.

Reposting the video on Instagram, the “Hollaback Girl” singer transitioned between two chic outfits. The first look tucked a button-up white denim jumpsuit into unmissable pointed-toe gold boots; the sleek style came coated in sequins with a lifted silhouette hitting just under the knee.

For the second outfit, Stefani swapped into a different long-sleeve jumpsuit. The sheer number highlighted black sheer fabric coated in a glittering metallic striped finish. For footwear, the print of her pants camouflaged right into her glimmering booties that also featured stripes of black and gold fabric.

As for Stefani herself, the singer’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” musician knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Philipp Plein, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

