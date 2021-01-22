Gwen Stefani Swaps a Denim Jumpsuit & Gold Boots for a Sheer Catsuit & Glittering Booties in a Clever Dance

Gwen Stefani showed off both sides of her chic style last night in a fun take on a TikTok trend.

Reposting the video on Instagram, the “Hollaback Girl” singer transitioned between two chic outfits. The first look tucked a button-up white denim jumpsuit into unmissable pointed-toe gold boots; the sleek style came coated in sequins with a lifted silhouette hitting just under the knee.

For the second outfit, Stefani swapped into a different long-sleeve jumpsuit. The sheer number highlighted black sheer fabric coated in a glittering metallic striped finish. For footwear, the print of her pants camouflaged right into her glimmering booties that also featured stripes of black and gold fabric.

Last week, Stefani continued to debut bold look after look as she promotes her new single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.”

Today, the singer hit the stages of the “Today Show” in an outfit that could not be missed; she layered a glittering, graphic sweatsuit over a sequin-coated bralette reading “Whatever” across the font along with her signature fishnet tights. The No Doubt alumna also made sure to include her new favorite necklaces, one reading Stefani and one reading Shelton for her fiancé, country singer Blake Shelton.

As for footwear, Stefani continued the glittering theme of her look in a set of sparkling pink boots set atop a pointed-toe front and a steep stiletto heel.

As for Stefani herself, the singer’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” musician knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Philipp Plein, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

