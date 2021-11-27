Gwen Stefani Dresses as Mrs. Claus For Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION - ABC is rockinÕ around the Disney Parks Christmas trees for the sixth year in a row, when ÒThe Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday CelebrationÓ airs SUNDAY, NOV. 28 (7:00-9:00 p.m. EST/PST). (Disney/Richard Harbaugh) GWEN STEFANI, MICKEY MOUSE

We went B-A-N-A-N-A-S for Gwen Stefani‘s festive look for the 2021 The Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration.

Gwen Stefani performing at the 2021 The Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World in Florida on November 25, 2021. Credit: Disney/Richard Harbaugh CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

The singer/songwriter had multiple, very merry outfit selections for the holiday performance; from a stylish Santa Claus-esque ensemble to a dress that resembled a snowflake in the best way possible.

One of Stefani’s more Christmas-themed costumes included a glittery red dress with white faux-fur trim on the neckline, jazzed up with a black and silver polka-dot sash around the waist complete with matching straps and elbow length gloves. Mrs. Clause would be very jealous of Stefani’s style game. The entire look was further enhanced by Stefani’s signature red lip, a high ponytail, fishnet tights and sky-high black platform heels.

Gwen Stefani performing alongside Mickey Mouse at the 2021 The Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World in Florida on November 25, 2021. Credit: Disney/Richard Harbaugh CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

Another costume the performer rocked for the merry Disney event was a fluffy white tulle dress paired with white eyelet gloves, sheer white tights and a black headband. Stefani’s iconic golden locks were let down and styled up with a black headband, creating a very modernized and fab take on the Alice in Wonderland fashion.

Gwen Stefani channeling Alice in Wonderland at the 2021 The Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World in Florida on November 25, 2021. Credit: Disney/Richard Harbaugh CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

Stefani has never been afraid to rock bold colors or a sky-high pair of heels and is known for her stylish shoe selections both on and off the stage. She is known for her range in footwear choices including Vans, Paris Texas, Sophia Webster, Gucci and so many more. Rocking every style from sky-high heels to funky cowboy boots, there is no shoe that Stefani can’t pull off.

Stefani has been setting the trend for both fashion and for the music industry since the early 2000s and she won’t be stopping anytime soon. We look forward to seeing what the Queen of Ska/Pop has next in store for us with her fabulous looks.