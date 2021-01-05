×
Gwen Stefani Channels ‘Hollaback Girl’ Days in Low-Rise Pants & Checkerboard Vans

By Claudia Miller
gwen-stefani-pants-bralette
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani will have you traveling back in time during her new music video for her single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.”

The singer teased the new clip on her Instagram this afternoon, channeling a mix of her most iconic looks along the way. The first video shows Stefani transforming into her “Hollaback Girl” days in a white crop top, red bralette and fishnet tights layered under low-rise trousers.

To finish off the iconic punk-chic look, the Grammy Award-winning artist tapped Vans signature slip-on sneakers for a 2000s-ready appeal.

The low-top styles highlighted a checkerboard red and white upper atop a textured rubber outsole. Formed with canvas uppers, the design comes complete with a padded collar and elastic goring for a stretchable fit. You can shop the classic Slip-On design for $40 at Vans.com.

vans, checkerboard, sneakers, red
Vans Slip-On checkerboard sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Other outfits from the new music video include bold pieces like a soft corset, a memorable red and white stripe bikini top, a baseball-style tee and endless pairs of fishnet tights. As for footwear, the looks featured white pumps, designer cowboy boots and her favorite thigh-high boots.

When it comes to her looks both on and off the stage, Stefani’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Philipp Plein, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Emulate Gwen Stefani’s retro-chic style in these printed sneakers inspired by her look.

vans, sneakers, checkerboard, check
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Checkerboard Classic Slip-On, $55.

vans, sneakers, checkerboard, check
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Checker Acer Ni SP, $80.

vans, sneakers, checkerboard, check
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Canvas Sentry WC, $90.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Gwen Stefani’s best and boldest looks throughout her years in the spotlight.

