Gwen Stefani Does Christmas-Glam in Reindeer Onesie and Bold Red Ornament Boots

Gwen Stefani is ready to make it feel like Christmas, thanks to her newest holiday-themed outfit.

The “My Gift Is You” singer posed on Instagram, wearing a comfy reindeer onesie. The tan and white number featured long sleeves and legs, as well as plush reindeer tail, ears and antler details—all topped with Rudolph’s signature red nose. The musician gave her look a playful punch with a checkerboard manicure and a shiny pink wig, as well.

For footwear, the “Hollaback Girl” singer gave her look a festive boost with a pair of bold red boots. The over-the-knee style featured pointed toes and patent leather uppers, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Stefani’s footwear gained added dazzle from chain link accents, as well as shiny sequins designed to look like Christmas ornaments. From head to toe, Stefani made the case for dressing in holiday spirit.

Embellished boots have grown as a trend this year, with styles in over-the-knee and thigh-high styles being coveted as a winter layering must-have. Many pairs feature embellishments like sequins, glitter and crystal appliqués for a glamorous touch. In addition to Stefani, stars like Zendaya, Heidi Klum and Miley Cyrus have also worn pairs by Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Versace in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the “Orange County Girl” singer’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, Stefani often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

Elevate your winter looks with red boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Felinda boots, $138 (was $229).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Hunter Gloss boots, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Bearpaw Boetis boots, $240 (was $250).