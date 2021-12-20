Gwen Stefani Does a High Kick in Louboutin Heels & Sparkly Chandelier Jacket

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gwen Stefani rang in the holidays in dazzling style—complete with daring at-home heels. The star created a special Instagram post to announce the winner of her “Holiday Madness” social media contest, where fans voted on their favorite holiday song.

While announcing her holiday song “My Gift Is You” as the winner, Stefani posed in shimmery blue pants and a black bomber jacket. However, her casual outerwear was given a festive twist with sparkling crystal embellishments in curved and drop patterns—similarly to the elegant shapes of chandeliers. The singer paired the dazzling pieces with a classic black top, as well as an especially festive gold hair bow, red lipstick and sparkly red drop earrings.

For footwear, the “Hollaback Girl” singer gave her ensemble a versatile—yet festive—twist with black pumps by Christian Louboutin. The style appeared to feature triangular pointed toes, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Stefani’s footwear, coincidentally, also added to the holiday effect with glossy red soles—one of Louboutin’s brand signatures. With pops of red and sparkly textures, Stefani’s outfit was a lesson in modern holiday dressing.

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a shoe style that instantly sharpens any outfit. The silhouette’s popularity is owed to their triangular toes, as well as their typical daring stiletto heels. Aside from Stefani, stars like Kristen Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker and Priyanka Chopra have also worn pairs by Christian Louboutin, Isabel Marant and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks. Pointed-toe Louboutin’s are a go-to shoe for Stefani this time of year, who wore a similar pair during the holidays last year.

Gwen Stefani out and about on Dec. 14, 2020. CREDIT: Snorlax / Marksman/ MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the “Orange County Girl” singer’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, Stefani often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

