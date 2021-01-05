This ‘Bachelor’ Contestant’s Goat Shoes Turned Heads — And They’re Unbelievably Realistic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Last night, the 25th season of “The Bachelor” kicked off on ABC with a whirlwind of arrivals with 32 women vowing for Matt James’ heart.

In attempts to impress the 29-year-old real estate agent from North Carolina, contestants arrived in a slew of memorable entrances that ranged from driving a retro pickup truck to even strutting in in full lingerie. A few women took a more traditional route and hoped to impress with their charm and good looks while one even put her footwear to good use.

New Bachelor Matt James welcomes contestants. CREDIT: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Saneh Ste Clare, a 25-year-old IT consultant from Colorado, appeared to be at first glance on the route of a classic arrival in her cutout black gown — that was before she lifted the hem, though. Ste Clare revealed that underneath her dress was a pair of unmissable goat shoes complete with a hoof-inspired split toe and a furry exterior to tout.

Related 10 Waterproof Sneakers to Wear Through Winter Weather Vans Uses 'Where's Waldo' to Reimagine Several of Its Most Iconic Shoes for the Entire Family The Best Fear of God Shoes You Can Buy on the Resale Market Today

James was clearly taken aback by the footwear of choice, immediately breaking out into laughter over the slippers’ unique yet quite realistic design. Goat shoes, though, are a surprisingly high-fashion move, as favorited by the likes of Maison Margiela for their unforgettable Tabi silhouettes.

Watch on FN

As for Ste Clare’s pair, similar designs retail for $40 at HalloweenCostumes.com.

“The Bachelor” contestant Saneh reveals her unexpected shoes to Matt James. CREDIT: ABC/Craig Sjodin

A closer view of Saneh’s adventurous shoes on “The Bachelor.” CREDIT: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Maison Margiela’s fall ’18 couture collection for reference CREDIT: AP

Shoe details from Maison Margiela’s fall ’18 couture collection for reference. CREDIT: AP

Ste Clare’s bold footwear move also earned her a mix of supportive fans across Twitter, with many appreciative of the unconventional look. The 25-year-old contestant herself even responded to one comment on social media, explaining it was a “low key power move because I had the most comfortable shoes all night.”

Low key power move because I had the most comfortable shoes all night 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/q3k6cFIBnS — Saneh Ste. Claire (@sanehh) January 5, 2021

Another contestant, though, gave Ste Clare a run for her money when it came to comfortable shoes. Ditching the typical stiletto sandals and sky-high pumps, Amber Andrews decided to pedal her way into James’ heart on a tandem bicycle. The 30-year-old nursing student from California rolled right into the mansion with her white gown tucked up to show a set of classic sneakers.

The Vans kicks bear resemblance to the brand’s Old Skool silhouette, a low-top design set with smooth suede uppers and a signature contrasting stitched overlay. Similar colorways to Andrews’ choice retail for $65 at Zappos.com.

“The Bachelor” contestant Amber and Matt James ride a tandem bike. CREDIT: ABC/Craig Sjodin

A closer view of Amber’s Vans sneakers on “The Bachelor.” CREDIT: ABC/Craig Sjodin

At the end of the evening, though, both Andrews and Ste Clare were not amongst the final 24 women selected for a rose at the first rose ceremony on this season of “The Bachelor” and were both sent packing after night one.

Deciding to go bold with your footwear? Pay homage to “The Bachelor” in these next goat-inspired shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Halloween Costumes

To Buy: Halloween Costume Adult Goat Feet, $40.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Zagone Studios Hoof Shoes, $33.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Oriental Trading Co.

To Buy: Oriental Trading Co. Hooves Foot Covers, $16.