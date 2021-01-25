Gisele Bündchen Cheers on Husband Tom Brady from Home in Buccaneers Jersey

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, ahead of Tom Brady’s big win against the Green Bay Packers, his wife Gisele Bündchen shared an Instagram photo of herself and their children cheering on from home.

For the occasion, the kids and Bündchen wore coordinating Buccaneers jerseys. The model wore the team’s white jersey teamed with gold bracelets and chunky hoop earrings. She finalized the look with a pair of classic black leggings for a cozy at-home look.

“We are already cheering here papai! We love you! Let’s go @TomBrady!! Let’s go Bucs!!! Já estamos torcendo aqui papai! Nós te amamos! Vamos @tombrady!! Vamos Bucs!!!” Bündchen captioned the Instagram post.

This will be the 10th time Brady will go to the Super Bowl — but his first as the quarter back of the Buccaneers. The team will face off the winner of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, which is between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Bündchen’s game day loungewear comes after she shared an Instagram photo of her in a sleek activewear set earlier this month. To do some yoga, Bündchen suited up in a gray bra and matching leggings that featured contrasting cream and dark gray color blocking. Lululemon offers a similar style pant on sale for $79 from $98 at the brand’s website.

“Just take a deep breath… ‘You can’t always control what goes on outside. But you can always control what goes on inside.’ #selfcare #takeadeepbreath #yoga #love,” Bündchen captioned the post.

