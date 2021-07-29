Gina Rodriguez Revamps Chunky Loafers With a Bold Blouse & Classic Jeans to Film ‘Players’

Gina Rodriguez just revamped this season’s chunky loafer trend.

While filming her new Netflix rom-com “Players” in New York City, Rodriguez wore an oversized pink, blue and purple button-up blouse over a coordinating purple bandeau top. Paired with classic blue jeans that were cuffed at the hems, her look was a lesson in breezy casual dressing.

The “Jane The Virgin” actress’ outfit was complete with a black leather shoulder bag, small gold hoop earrings and thin rings, and a delicate gold pendant necklace.

Gina Rodriguez films “Players” in New York City. CREDIT: Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

Gina Rodriguez films “Players” in New York City. CREDIT: Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

The “Miss Bala” star grounded her outfit with a pair of chunky leather loafers — with a twist. Rodriguez’s shoes were crafted from deep navy blue leather, complete with raised stitching around their rounded toes. Set atop a chunky lug sole, they also featured fringed vamps topped with classic gold chain hardware. When paired with her jeans and printed top, the shoes added an eclectic and vintage look to the ensemble.

Gina Rodriguez films “Players” in New York City. CREDIT: Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

A closer look at Rodriguez’s loafers. CREDIT: Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

Rodriguez’s loafers are part of the shoe’s increased popularity this year. Since vintage fashion has taken off from social platforms like TikTok, shoes mimicking styles from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’90s have become all the rage — particularly Prada’s chunky loafers, spotted on stars like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. However, the shoe has been adopted by a range of brands, including top labels like Tod’s, Celine, and Gucci.

Gina Rodriguez films “Players” in New York City. CREDIT: Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the “Someone Great” actress sticks to versatile silhouettes on the red carpet. Rodriguez favors styles like pointed-toe pumps and open-toed sandals in hues of black, tan, and white, with the occasional hint of metallic hues or crystals. These are often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster, though she also wears budget-friendly brands like Chinese Laundry.

Slip on a pair of chunky loafers this summer, inspired by Gina Rodriguez.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Franco Sarto Reza loafers, $119.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Donald Pliner Hope loafers, $141 (was $188).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Aquatalia Hayley loafers, $249 (was $395).

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities that love wearing loafers.