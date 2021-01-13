Gigi Hadid Perfects Casual-Chic Style in the Fuzziest Coat & Unicorn Slippers With Zayn Malik

Celebrating her partner’s first birthday as a father yesterday, Gigi Hadid proved why she and Zayn Malik have the coolest parenting style.

For a cozy-chic ensemble, the runway model styled a black wool duster coat with a wrap-style silhouette with paired it with black bottoms in a post on Instagram today. The Long Belted coat from Harris Wharf London offers a similar aesthetic to Hadid’s outerwear piece. It retails for $734 and is available for purchase on farfetch.com. She accessorized the look with a printed scarf and a Prada bucket hat with shearling trim detailing in a baby pink colorway. For a similar look, the Eugenia Kim Faux-Fur Bucket Hat retails for $225 and is available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com.

The 25-year-old finished off her at-home party attire with plush unicorn slippers for footwear. Her cold-weather indoor shoes feature a white and pink colorway, perfectly coordinating with her designer headwear, and gold accent detailing. These Silver Lily slippers from Amazon offer a strikingly similar aesthetic. The nearly-identical footwear style features white uppers, pink detailing along the mane, a glittering gold horn, foam footbeds, and traction-dotted outer soles for ultimate comfort and steady strides. They retail for $25 and are available for purchase on amazon.com.

Gigi Hadid Sighting in NYC SoHo, NY. 12 Jan 2021 CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Whether she’s staying home or strolling the SoHo streets, Hadid frequently selects classic tailored pieces teamed with cozy and colorful accents, from her cold-weather accessories to her footwear. On the same day, the Los Angeles native teamed a black cropped puffer jacket from Wardrobe NYC with a pair of galaxy-printed black jogger pants, Prada Linea Rossa sunglasses and exclusive Reebok x Victoria Beckham Dual Court II Leather sneakers for a family outing with her newborn daughter.

Neutral-toned floor-length coats and shearling bucket hats have become two of her go-to winter uniform staples. Some of her other favorite sneaker models include those from brands such as Nike and Adidas. When Hadid opts for a more elevated shoe, she often chooses a pair of Dr. Martens combat boots, cozy Uggs, or a sleeker knee-high and heeled silhouette from labels including Dear Frances, Wandler, and more.

Embrace the new mom’s at-home shoe style with similar slipper options available below.

