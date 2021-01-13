Gigi Hadid Perfects Casual-Chic Style in the Fuzziest Coat & Unicorn Slippers With Zayn Malik

Celebrating her partner’s first birthday as a father yesterday, Gigi Hadid proved why she and Zayn Malik have the coolest parenting style.
For a cozy-chic ensemble, the runway model styled a black wool duster coat with a wrap-style silhouette with paired it with black bottoms in a post on Instagram today. The Long Belted coat from Harris Wharf London offers a similar aesthetic to Hadid’s outerwear piece. It retails for $734 and is available for purchase on farfetch.com. She accessorized the look with a printed scarf and a Prada bucket hat with shearling trim detailing in a baby pink colorway. For a similar look, the Eugenia Kim Faux-Fur Bucket Hat retails for $225 and is available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com.
The 25-year-old finished off her at-home party attire with plush unicorn slippers for footwear. Her cold-weather indoor shoes feature a white and pink colorway, perfectly coordinating with her designer headwear, and gold accent detailing. These Silver Lily slippers from Amazon offer a strikingly similar aesthetic. The nearly-identical footwear style features white uppers, pink detailing along the mane, a glittering gold horn, foam footbeds, and traction-dotted outer soles for ultimate comfort and steady strides. They retail for $25 and are available for purchase on amazon.com.
Whether she’s staying home or strolling the SoHo streets, Hadid frequently selects classic tailored pieces teamed with cozy and colorful accents, from her cold-weather accessories to her footwear. On the same day, the Los Angeles native teamed a black cropped puffer jacket from Wardrobe NYC with a pair of galaxy-printed black jogger pants, Prada Linea Rossa sunglasses and exclusive Reebok x Victoria Beckham Dual Court II Leather sneakers for a family outing with her newborn daughter.
Neutral-toned floor-length coats and shearling bucket hats have become two of her go-to winter uniform staples. Some of her other favorite sneaker models include those from brands such as Nike and Adidas. When Hadid opts for a more elevated shoe, she often chooses a pair of Dr. Martens combat boots, cozy Uggs, or a sleeker knee-high and heeled silhouette from labels including Dear Frances, Wandler, and more.
Embrace the new mom’s at-home shoe style with similar slipper options available below.
