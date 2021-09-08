Gigi Hadid Looks Angelic in All-White Outfit With Platform Converse Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gigi Hadid proved you can wear white after Labor Day.

The model was seen leaving the Mercer Hotel in New York City on Tuesday rocking a nearly monochrome white outfit. She wore a cream vest that she left mainly unbuttoned and paired that with matching loose mid-rise trousers. Hadid added a cream and brown shoulder bag to her look as well as dark sunglasses. She tied her locks up and out of her face.

Gigi Hadid leaving the Mercer Hotel in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

The runway model added a classic shoe to her outfit: Converse. Her black and white Chuck Taylors featured a slight platform footbed, which gave a bit more elevation than the traditional high-top sneaker. The sneakers retail for $70.

Gigi Hadid leaving the Mercer Hotel in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

The high-top sneaker has hit a resurgence recently, thanks to celebrities wearing styles by brands like Nike and Golden Goose in addition to Converse. Other stars like her sister Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna have proven that the style is equally as stylish in a range of colors and finishes.

Hadid’s shoe choices tend to sway more on the casual end. She is a big sneaker fan, often wearing styles from Nike, Puma and Reebok, with which she collaborated on a capsule collection in 2018. She also favors slides, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Alexander Wang and Ugg. However, Hadid is also known for hitting the red carpet and other formal events in heels, like pointed-toe pumps, boots and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin.

