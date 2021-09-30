Gigi Hadid and More Supermodels Are Embracing This Height-Boosting Refresh of a Popular Ugg Slipper

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gigi Hadid is cozy yet chic in her latest look while out and about yesterday during Paris Fashion Week. For the ensemble, Hadid embraced “dad”-style vibes. The outfit featured a comfy white vest, a green striped button-down shirt and slouchy jeans. She accessorized with black sunglasses.

Model Gigi Hadid spotted wearing sheepskin while out during Paris Fashion Week in Paris. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s brown Ugg Tazz slippers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To address the shoes, Hadid slipped on a pair of the Ugg Tazz slippers. The slippers incorporated a closed-toe design accented by a fun print around the top of the shoe. The shoes are available for $120 at Ugg.com. They’re a refresh of the brand’s Tasman silhouette, but come with a 1.5-inch platform sole.

Fellow models Elsa Hosk and Shanina Shaik wore the Tazz silhouette while on the streets earlier this month during New York Fashion Week.

Related Blackpink's Jisoo Arrives in a Warrior-Inspired Baby Doll Dress and Platform Heels at the Dior Paris Fashion Week Show Beyoncé Opens the Balmain Show at Paris Fashion Week -- But It's Not What you Think Irina Shayk Shines in Colorful Mugler Sequin Fishtail Dress With Sparkling Pumps at Paris Fashion Week

Hadid’s off-duty style feels relaxed and comfortable yet trendy. She wears a lot of oversized clothing, which helps add a bit of modernity. She’s also big on slouchy tailoring, distressed denim, printed separates and T-shirts. On the footwear front, she typically fancies sneakers and other easy, efficient options.

When on red carpets, Hadid sports brands like Atelier Versace, Nicolas Jebrant, Roberto Cavalli, Michael Kors and Mugler.

Hadid has an impressive resume in the fashion world. She has appeared in ads for brands like Stuart Weitzman, DKNY and Missoni, just to name a few. She also collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger in 2018 to create a capsule collection that featured outerwear, activewear, distressed denim and jeans that both reflects Hadid’s relaxed tastes and Hilfiger’s strong design aesthetic.

Put on a pair of comfy brown slippers and get a little relaxed with your fall outfits, inspired by Gigi Hadid.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: Minnetonka Suede Chesney Slipper, $50.

CREDIT: DSW



To Buy: Crown Vintage Lowri Clog, $40.

Click through the gallery to see Gigi Hadid’s best street style looks.