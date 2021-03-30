Gigi Hadid Gives Her Cozy Sweater Set the Perfect Edge With Sleek Black Boots

Gigi Hadid is keeping the loungewear trend alive.

On Monday, the supermodel stepped out in New York City for a walk with her baby daughter Khai, wearing a cozy gray cardigan teamed with coordinating wide leg sweater pants.

Hadid accessorized with gold necklaces and rounded sunglasses. The star also wore a gray face mask to match her look amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As for footwear, Hadid opted to give her comfy set an upgrade with a pair of sleek black boots from Vagabond Shoemakers. Called the Gabi Boots, the leather shoes feature a pointed toe and a sturdy block heel.

Gigi Hadid out for a walk with her daughter Khai in New York on March 29.

A closer view of Gigi Hadid's shoes.

The style is currently on sale for $115 from $195 at the brand’s website. Hadid’s decision to pair the sweater ensemble with boots elevated the look, making it ideal for walks, work or even dinner.

Over the last year, loungewear has become a must-have aesthetic as people lean on more comfortable attire while working remotely and isolating. Fashionistas like Hadid have found ways, however, to make loungewear just as exciting with fun footwear. In addition to boots, consider styling your cozy sets with loafers, heeled mules or even pumps.



To Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Gabi Boots, $115 (was $195)

Hadid’s latest look comes after she proved camel-colored anything works while on another walk earlier this month. For the stroll, Hadid wearing a coat in the classic hue. The outerwear piece was of leather construction, but featured off-white sleeves that appeared to be made of a canvas fabric.

Season after season, camel proves to be a signature shade for coats and trenches. The timeless hue adds a classic and luxurious touch to any look. It also blends well with almost any color and can be worn during the fall, winter, spring and summer.

Gigi Hadid in New York on March 22.

As for Hadid, the new mom styled her coat with black pants and a pair of sleek brogues. The shoes featured shiny leather uppers and a lace-up closure. The footwear was completed with a rubber sole. Brogues are another classic wardrobe essential. The style is beloved by many other celebrities, including: Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and more.

